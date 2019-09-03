Labor Day 2019: Google Doodle celebrates the working class of US

Google celebrated the US Labor Day by dedicating a doodle, depicting a wide range of professions — from farming to construction to teaching. The day is celebrated on the first Monday of September in the honour of working people and is one of the federal holidays in the state. This is the 125th anniversary of Labor Day being celebrated as a national holiday.

The event dates back to September 5, 1882, when the first Labor Day holiday was celebrated in New York City, in accordance with the plans of the Central Labor Union. The evening saw crowds thronging a Manhattan park, celebrating through speeches, dancing, and fireworks. The event was followed next year as well.

Oregon was the first state to legislate its own Labor Day in 1887, with many other states soon following suit. In 1894, after 23 more states had adopted the holiday, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making the first Monday in September of each year a national holiday.

The US Department of Labor commemorates the day as a “national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country”.