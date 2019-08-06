Kylie Jenner’s pre-birthday surprise makes way for hilarious memes and comments

It’s not unusual for people to go an extra mile to make their partners special on their birthdays. And while some may surprise with expensive gifts, others can often go above and beyond with their romantic gestures. Recently, Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott kicked off her 22nd birthday celebrations with an extravagant floral surprise and the people on the internet had some amusing responses.

As part of her pre-birthday celebrations, Jenner woke up to an enormous rose-bed and couldn’t help but share it online. Jenner, who is all set to celebrate her 22nd birthday on August 10, took to Instagram to share a clip capturing her house filled with rose petals. She also showed off a note from her beau that read, “Happy Birthday!!! We’re just getting started. Love you!!!!”

The video quickly went viral and garnered a lot of attention online. And as it caught the eye of all, many couldn’t help but wonder who is going to clear it all later. With witty messages and funny memes, the post got many talking online.

Sample these:

Me coming into work and seeing all those flowers on kylie’s floor pic.twitter.com/XGoTLYCAIT — Sean (@_fuckerii) August 5, 2019

Travis 😭..”we are just getting startedd”. pic.twitter.com/eYsb9Ety0J — Goddess (@Tshenoo_) August 5, 2019

Guys this is only Kylie’s pre birthday surprise…

Imagine what the main thing will be pic.twitter.com/8XyjVnuEVP — 𝔄𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔢𝔞 ♍︎ (@driesmn) August 5, 2019

Kylies maids preparing themselves for another nights shift of clearing up roses pic.twitter.com/fjORUeQdPh — 🇦🇱 (@KimKWestPics) August 5, 2019

The Kardashian Jenner-clan is always known for their over-the-top decorations and celebrations and their current haul is extravagant floral arrangements. Recently there has been more flowers than ever blasted through various of Kardashian-Jenner accounts.