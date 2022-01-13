Kylie Jenner is the first woman to reach 300 million Instagram followers

On Thursday, Kylie Jenner became the most followed female celebrity on Instagram as her follower count reached 300 million. This made her the third most followed profile on Instagram, behind Instagram’s own account (460 million followers) and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo (who has 388 million followers). She shares the spot with Lionel Messi who also has 300 million followers.

Jenner accomplished this feat despite maintaining a low online profile, following Travis Scott’s Astroworld Concert during which eight fans lost their lives. Jenner, who is dating Scott, was criticised by people for continuing to film and post videos on social media as concertgoers were struggling in a stampede-like situation.

The title of being the most followed woman on Instagram was previously held by singer-actor Ariana Grande. As of now, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are the sixth most-followed people on Instagram with 289 million followers each.

The cosmetic mogul has held a massive online presence and engagement across social media platforms along with her famous Kardashian sisters. As of now, Kim Kardashian has 278 million Instagram followers, followed by Khloe Kardashian and Kendal Jenner (both at 212 million) and Kourtney Kardashian who has 159 million followers. The Kardashian-Jenner family have built lucrative businesses on the backs of their online following. The 24-year-old Jenner was earlier declared the youngest billionaire by Forbes magazine in 2020.