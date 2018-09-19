Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Kylie Jenner baffles the internet with her tweets about having cereal with milk for the first time

It's not unusual for the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to grab attention, but this time her tweet left many baffled.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 19, 2018 2:34:42 pm
Kylie Jenner, Kylie Jenner cereal tweet, Kylie Jenner first time cereal, Kylie Jenner trolled, Kylie Jenner cereal tweet memes, indian express, odd news, funny news, indian express Twitterati couldn’t stop poking fun at the supermodel for her latest tweet about cereal. (Source: Pixabay, Kylie Jenner/ Instagram)

Supermodel Kylie Jenner’s latest tweet has got everyone talking about her. The 21-year-old on Wednesday informed her followers (numbering over 25 million) that she had tried cereal with milk for the first time. It’s not unusual for the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to grab attention, but this time she left many baffled. With cereal and milk being among the most popular breakfast preferences in the US, many wondered what she had been eating all these years.

Calling it “life-changing”, she later clarified and added, “I always liked cereal dry, I never bothered to put milk.”

Her tweets created a buzz on Twitter with other celebrities joining the conversation.

“Wait till you try peanut butter and jam,” Seth Rogan quipped, while others started suggesting regular food combinations that people often consume. One suggested she try “fries with ketchup” next!

Few fans were surprised and went on to ask her about which milk she tried, while others asked whether the cereal or the milk went into the bowl first.

But most people couldn’t help taking a jibe.

Share your thoughts about this tweet in comments below.

