Kylie Jenner baffles the internet with her tweets about having cereal with milk for the first time

Twitterati couldn’t stop poking fun at the supermodel for her latest tweet about cereal. (Source: Pixabay, Kylie Jenner/ Instagram) Twitterati couldn’t stop poking fun at the supermodel for her latest tweet about cereal. (Source: Pixabay, Kylie Jenner/ Instagram)

Supermodel Kylie Jenner’s latest tweet has got everyone talking about her. The 21-year-old on Wednesday informed her followers (numbering over 25 million) that she had tried cereal with milk for the first time. It’s not unusual for the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to grab attention, but this time she left many baffled. With cereal and milk being among the most popular breakfast preferences in the US, many wondered what she had been eating all these years.

Calling it “life-changing”, she later clarified and added, “I always liked cereal dry, I never bothered to put milk.”

last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

i always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

Her tweets created a buzz on Twitter with other celebrities joining the conversation.

“Wait till you try peanut butter and jam,” Seth Rogan quipped, while others started suggesting regular food combinations that people often consume. One suggested she try “fries with ketchup” next!

ALSO READ | Twitter goes wild after Dictionary.com trolls Kylie Jenner as Forbes calls her a ‘self-made’ woman

Wait till you try peanut butter and jam. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 19, 2018

Try French fries and ketchup to. — Shawn Chegini (@shawnchegini) September 19, 2018

Have you ever tried butter on bread? — EFF YA’SALL (@XXXX_G0LD) September 19, 2018

ok how about this macaroni noodles and then you add cheese *mind blown* — chris (@yaboypoops) September 19, 2018

How about bread and scrambled eggs https://t.co/tgeX8nJgbc — Unlimited Eric (@Aprinceeric) September 19, 2018

Few fans were surprised and went on to ask her about which milk she tried, while others asked whether the cereal or the milk went into the bowl first.

Regular. Should i try almond next time? https://t.co/ewfPhkJ1CA — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

But more importantly did you put cereal or milk first — Ari Cagan (@AriCagan) September 19, 2018

But most people couldn’t help taking a jibe.

You have 25 MILLION followers. If you tweeted about something worthwhile, like getting out the vote, I bet people would actually do it. You have a lot of power. Please use your voice for good. Not for cereal and milk. Thanks. — Eliza Orlins (@eorlins) September 19, 2018

I just became more aware of the wealth gap in the world thanks to this tweet — this is serious (@omygodryan) September 19, 2018

And y’all made her a billionaire…. pic.twitter.com/cskz3QpyE5 — Johnny Ikon (@JohnnyIkon) September 19, 2018

Whatchu been eating it with? Money? Liquid Gold? — Octuple Threat Tess Reilly (@TesstoferMcFart) September 19, 2018

She has probably been eating caviar since day one, even at breakfast sjsjsjsjsksks — XanderDre (@xander_dre) September 19, 2018

WOW…😕😕😕, REALLY?!? I’M SAYING MOST PARENTS USE IT AS A TEACHING TECHNIQUE FOR THEIR LITTLE ONES TO FEED THEIRSELVES USING THEIR FINGERS WITH NO MILK. 🤔 — Cornelia Reese (@EyeAmFoxyLoxy) September 19, 2018

I aspire to be this rich. https://t.co/xlAF9kNnim — Nappy But With Color (@MontenezLowery) September 19, 2018

What do you eat other days yawa! I’ve been taking cereal and milk since I was a kid till now😂. What do rich people eat for breakfast Lord😂😂😂? https://t.co/V9IFVPDSoq — 🌸Anna Banana🌸 (@annastacia254) September 19, 2018

Just imagine what she could inspire if she actually tweeted something of any use whatsoever to her 25 million followers. https://t.co/NvfVGAZhvd — Ellis Whitehouse (@E_Whitehouse293) September 19, 2018

When someone asks you about new adventures you had https://t.co/zIKPmwn1u6 — Emma (@mafeesh_faydaa) September 19, 2018

HOW DID YOU GO TWENTY YEARS WITHOUT ADDING COW SAUCE https://t.co/2DNQHb7YyC — Father John Mishti Doi (@nah_im_abdulla) September 19, 2018

Rich people make the stupidest discoveries https://t.co/30zQ580SlK — Ashish Ipe (@Ashish_Ipe) September 19, 2018

Announcing world shortage of milk and cereal https://t.co/RG3nrmNqVK — Pete Hotchkiss (@petehotchkiss) September 19, 2018

Share your thoughts about this tweet in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd