Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Actor Kumail Ninjiani shares ‘thirsty shirtless’ pics and honest post about transformation

"I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world," he wrote. People were impressed by his candour and honesty online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 18, 2019 11:34:51 am
kumail nanjiani, Kumail Nanjiani transformation, the eternals, Kumail Nanjiani eternals transformation, Kumail Nanjiani viral shirtless photo, viral news, entertainment news, indian express Kumail Nanjiani transformation photos are going viral across social media sites.

Popular Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani may be known for his sense of humour and wit, but Monday he took social media by storm after sharing “thirsty shirtless” photos of his toned body. But in a detailed post, Nanjiani admitted that it was the result of a rigorous diet and exercise regime that was paid for by one of world’s biggest studios. The photos and his honesty about how he achieved the toned look is now going viral.

The actor of Silicon Valley fame took to Instagram to share the photos as he opened up about the one-year pledge he undertook for Marvel’s upcoming superhero film The Eternals. Sharing the photos of his physical transformation, Nanjiani wrote, “I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world.”

“I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time,” he wrote, adding that he never thought he would post a shirtless image of himself.

This is what the actor posted on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)

A post shared by @ kumailn on

In the detailed post, Nanjiani said the training helped him become “strong, limber and injury free” on set, and noted that he can “almost” touch his toes now.

The Oscar-nominated screenwriter also thanked his wife, Emily V. Gordon—with whom he co-wrote 2017’s one of biggest The Big Sick—for “putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day.”

His transformation even left his co-stars amazed.

As the post and pics went viral, Nanjiani was praised not just for his new look but also because of his honesty on how he achieved it. Soon, fans of the actor shared memes and jokes, with many claiming he were not prepared for this transformation. It even became the perfect example for a beginning and end of the decade meme.

Here are some of the reactions:

The actor is playing the character Kingo, alongside the likes of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Salma Hayek. The film is scheduled to be released in November 2020.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement