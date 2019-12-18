Actor Kumail Ninjiani shares ‘thirsty shirtless’ pics and honest post about transformation

Kumail Nanjiani transformation photos are going viral across social media sites. Kumail Nanjiani transformation photos are going viral across social media sites.

Popular Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani may be known for his sense of humour and wit, but Monday he took social media by storm after sharing “thirsty shirtless” photos of his toned body. But in a detailed post, Nanjiani admitted that it was the result of a rigorous diet and exercise regime that was paid for by one of world’s biggest studios. The photos and his honesty about how he achieved the toned look is now going viral.

The actor of Silicon Valley fame took to Instagram to share the photos as he opened up about the one-year pledge he undertook for Marvel’s upcoming superhero film The Eternals. Sharing the photos of his physical transformation, Nanjiani wrote, “I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world.”

“I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time,” he wrote, adding that he never thought he would post a shirtless image of himself.

This is what the actor posted on Instagram:

In the detailed post, Nanjiani said the training helped him become “strong, limber and injury free” on set, and noted that he can “almost” touch his toes now.

The Oscar-nominated screenwriter also thanked his wife, Emily V. Gordon—with whom he co-wrote 2017’s one of biggest The Big Sick—for “putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day.”

His transformation even left his co-stars amazed.

As the post and pics went viral, Nanjiani was praised not just for his new look but also because of his honesty on how he achieved it. Soon, fans of the actor shared memes and jokes, with many claiming he were not prepared for this transformation. It even became the perfect example for a beginning and end of the decade meme.

Here are some of the reactions:

More South Asian male comedians went to the gym today than ever before thanks to Kumail Nanjiani. — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) December 17, 2019

I WAS NOT PREPARED pic.twitter.com/koTNWuS6g0 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 16, 2019

Love the honesty that @kumailn shares here. He looks great and explains he had the privilege to get there. https://t.co/nFD6vxcG4I — April (@ReignOfApril) December 16, 2019

yes the Kumail pics are extremely 😍😍😍😍😍😜😜😜 but also i’m SO thrilled to see him specifically say that the privilege of time, resources, and funding from the studio made it possible!! no one *ever* talks about that!!! — Cassie Niespodziewanski (@chasspod) December 16, 2019

while i like @kumailn thirst pic for many reasons, the #1 is how open and honest he was about how getting that body was a full time job and he had help. i wish more celebs were as candid about the difficulty and help they have !! — Oce🌻 (@oce_rch) December 17, 2019

Our parents: “Focus on math, brown people aren’t athletic enough for scholarships.”@kumailn: pic.twitter.com/9KqTuh0Ndh — Rani (@raanstermonster) December 16, 2019

Kumail Nanjiani won the ‘beginning of the decade vs. end of the decade’ challenge pic.twitter.com/bQ9JclOoYa — crazy spooked asian (@tribranchvo) December 16, 2019

thank you @kumailn for what you do for hot comedian visibility. we don’t have to beautifully suffer in silence anymore because of you pic.twitter.com/1QT8tqFdJs — ziwe (@ziwe) December 16, 2019

Do we now live in a world in which Kumail Nanjiani arguably looks stronger than Chris Hemsworth? pic.twitter.com/XLYu2Tj2Oi — Conner Schwerdtfeger (@ConnerWS) December 16, 2019

Honestly just congratulations to Kumail Nanjiani on being a male comedian trending on Twitter dot com in 2019 for doing something that is not terrible — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) December 16, 2019

He is ruining it for us #Pakistani men. We have always told our best halves that we cannot have sculpted bodies as our western counterparts because genetics. Now #Kumail has let the cat out of the bag. Not cool, man 😂. — Saad Ali (@saadali_lse) December 16, 2019

Kumail bhai took that captain america super serum! https://t.co/xEUGDjUamL — Bilal Raja (@boxofficecutie) December 16, 2019

The actor is playing the character Kingo, alongside the likes of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Salma Hayek. The film is scheduled to be released in November 2020.

