Journalist dodges falling lights during live broadcast, receives praise on social media

People on social media couldn’t stop praising the TV reporter for her ninja skills! (@mitchellreports/ Twitter) People on social media couldn’t stop praising the TV reporter for her ninja skills! (@mitchellreports/ Twitter)

A US journalist was hailed on social media after she calmly continued with her live broadcast despite strong winds and falling light stands.

NBC News’ White House correspondent Kristen Welker was giving a crucial update on President Donald Trump’s call for the country to lift social distancing guidelines, but she was outdoors on a windy day. The journalist, who was wearing a mask, was finding it difficult to continue with the report when two standing lights focussed on her also fell.

While the correspondent remained calm, the anchor could be heard saying “Oh my God.” She interrupted Welker saying, “Kristen, please, take a breath” and asked if the correspondent was alright.

“We’re okay. It fell in front of me. It’s okay,” Welker said.

The intrepid @kwelkernbc doesn’t miss a beat despite gusts of wind and falling light stands. But boy did it scare all of us. Thanks always to my friend, Kristen, for carrying on. pic.twitter.com/9lwa5EqyZp — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) April 22, 2020

As the video went viral, people praised the 43-year-old seasoned journalist and brought up comparisons with Hollywood hit The Matrix and professional football. Here’s how people reacted:

Scouting report: Prospect clearly has superior knowledge of the game and raw talent to complement her speed. Elite ability to avoid contact in small spaces. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 22, 2020

@FrankCaliendo Do Gruden or Kiper have any thoughts on @kwelkernbc‘s footwork or poise in the face of two onrushing light stands? #NFLDraft https://t.co/Pz1srpguZk — Jay Sorgi (@jsorgi) April 22, 2020

Here’s better video of top NFL draft prospect @kwelkernbc dodging lights live on @MSNBC https://t.co/lcsKd3YfZR — Luke Stier (@LukeStier) April 22, 2020

That time @kwelkernbc (an already amazing journalist) became a legend. pic.twitter.com/FhxiJp9ATw — Jeevan Vittal (@JvittalTV) April 22, 2020

Guess I’m missing sports because ⁦@kwelkernbc⁩ ‘s light dodging and carrying on is one of the more exciting things I’ve seen on live tv recently. pic.twitter.com/swEN95QsJI — Rachel Wellford (@rachelwellford) April 22, 2020

.@kwelkernbc is as good as they come! Not even falling lights will stop her. https://t.co/5m67XQaLfZ — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) April 22, 2020

🐐🐐🐐level focus from @kwelkernbc. 2 lights falling… the report goes on!!!

🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/WoXCNUCeV8 — Timothy Parker (@TimothyParkerTV) April 22, 2020

You deserve all the accolades that are coming your way, @kwelkernbc – and none of the incoming light stands. https://t.co/x4dFNvMfFV — Jill Geisler (@JillGeisler) April 22, 2020

Can we all just take a moment – and acknowledge the incredible footwork by @kwelkernbc ? Avoids not one light, but two! Handled like a boss!! https://t.co/28oz5MbeH2 — Susan Moses (@susmoses) April 22, 2020

Look at this boss, @kwelkernbc! Dis broadcast ting doan easy enuh! Poor Andrea nearly faint Weh! #TheShowMustGoOn Kristen: *lights come crashing down*…. ‘But one other thing I’ll say. …’ https://t.co/g0CcLjNUiT — Simone Clarke-Cooper (@clarkecooper) April 22, 2020

Wow close calls! She was dodging lights like she was in the Matrix! pic.twitter.com/xjDJ6kSY27 — Michelle In Quarantine (@SoSofieFatale) April 22, 2020

Not even a blink of the eye. 👏👏👏 — CMB (@Ytowngirl58) April 22, 2020

@kwelkernbc with ninja style moves to avoid falling lights . https://t.co/fty3fb8nXW — Thee Californian (@TheeCalifornian) April 22, 2020

Shit. She slipped and dodged so smooth Muhammed Ali would have applauded. — A-aron🌊🐍🇺🇸 (@denialisahoax) April 22, 2020

@kwelkernbc grace under fire. One of the best. — SamPiper (@SamPiper74) April 22, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd