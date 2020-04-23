Follow Us:
Thursday, April 23, 2020
Journalist dodges falling lights during live broadcast, receives praise on social media

While the correspondent remained calm, the anchor could be heard saying “Oh my God.” On social media, people praised the correspondent's reflexes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 23, 2020 3:47:54 pm
People on social media couldn’t stop praising the TV reporter for her ninja skills! (@mitchellreports/ Twitter)

A US journalist was hailed on social media after she calmly continued with her live broadcast despite strong winds and falling light stands.

NBC News’ White House correspondent Kristen Welker was giving a crucial update on President Donald Trump’s call for the country to lift social distancing guidelines, but she was outdoors on a windy day. The journalist, who was wearing a mask, was finding it difficult to continue with the report when two standing lights focussed on her also fell.

While the correspondent remained calm, the anchor could be heard saying “Oh my God.” She interrupted Welker saying, “Kristen, please, take a breath” and asked if the correspondent was alright.

“We’re okay. It fell in front of me. It’s okay,” Welker said.

As the video went viral, people praised the 43-year-old seasoned journalist and brought up comparisons with Hollywood hit The Matrix and professional football. Here’s how people reacted:

