A KPMG partner paid a Rs 6.4-lakh fine for cheating in an internal AI test—by using AI

A senior partner at KPMG has been fined AUD 10,000 (roughly $7,000 or Rs 6.4 lakh) after allegedly using artificial intelligence tools to complete an internal AI training assessment. The partner, whose identity has not been disclosed, is reportedly one of more than 25 employees at KPMG Australia found to have misused AI during internal exams since July, according to a report in The Guardian.

The breach came to light after the firm deployed its own AI-detection systems, as first detailed by the Australian Financial Review. Following the discovery, the Big Four accounting firm said it would continue monitoring how employees use AI and introduce stronger checks to prevent future violations.