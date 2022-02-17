scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Must Read

Korea’s short track skater steps on Olympics podium in a ‘Dynamite’ style

Kwak Yoon Gy, a Korean short track skater, performed dance steps from BTS song ‘Dynamite’, before stepping up on the Olympics podium.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 17, 2022 1:56:11 pm
BTS Dynamite at Beijing Olympics, Korean skating team dances to BTS Dynamite, BTS Beijing Olympics 2022, Kwak Yoon Gy Korea Dynamite BTS, Indian ExpressBTS leader, Kim Namjoon, who is known by this stage name RM, shared Yoon Gy’s dance clip on his Instagram story.

On Wednesday, the Korean track skating team came second at the men’s 5000-metre relay race at the ongoing Beijing Winters Olympics 2022.

The team’s leader, Kwak Yoon Gy, celebrated the win by performing a hook step of popular Korean boyband BTS’s hit song ‘Dynamite’. Just before stepping on the podium to receive their silver medal, Yoon Gy, broke into a brief dance as his beaming teammates clapped and cheered him.

This gesture soon went viral on social media as not just Korean sports fans but international fans of BTS widely shared the clip from the medal ceremony.

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, who is known by this stage name RM, also shared Yoon Gy’s dance clip on his Instagram story and wrote a caption in Korean that according to translations done by BTS fan accounts said, “I saw your Dynamite well”. In another story, RM posted a picture of his band member SUGA and wrote “Please take good care of our Yoon-gi as well”, referencing SUGA’s real name Min Yoongi with rhymes with the Olympian’s name.

Kwak Yoon Gy was hosting a live session for his fans when he was alerted through comments about RM’s story. The silver medalist was seen thrilled after seeing that the Grammy-nominated artist shared his dance clip.

In a statement to Koreaboo, Yoon Gy said he chose to dance on a BTS song to show his appreciation to RM who had supported the Korean team against the backdrop of allegations that the refereeing at the Beijing Olympics was unfair towards his country’s ice skating athletes.

“I’m a fan of BTS on the regular too, but I also I wanted to repay RM however I could for the comfort I received when I was having it rough during the early stages of the Olympics due to the biased judging,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement