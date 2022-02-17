Korea’s short track skater steps on Olympics podium in a ‘Dynamite’ style

On Wednesday, the Korean track skating team came second at the men’s 5000-metre relay race at the ongoing Beijing Winters Olympics 2022.

The team’s leader, Kwak Yoon Gy, celebrated the win by performing a hook step of popular Korean boyband BTS’s hit song ‘Dynamite’. Just before stepping on the podium to receive their silver medal, Yoon Gy, broke into a brief dance as his beaming teammates clapped and cheered him.

This gesture soon went viral on social media as not just Korean sports fans but international fans of BTS widely shared the clip from the medal ceremony.

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, who is known by this stage name RM, also shared Yoon Gy’s dance clip on his Instagram story and wrote a caption in Korean that according to translations done by BTS fan accounts said, “I saw your Dynamite well”. In another story, RM posted a picture of his band member SUGA and wrote “Please take good care of our Yoon-gi as well”, referencing SUGA’s real name Min Yoongi with rhymes with the Olympian’s name.

Kwak Yoongy watching Namjoon’s IG story in real time 👤 –said “I saw your Dynamite well”

Yoongy: really? that’s crazy.. really? I’ll look for it once.. what’s RM-nim’s ID?

👤 r-k-i-v-e

Yoongy: insane… INSANE *shows Namjoon’s IG story*pic.twitter.com/kigaqXaQeL — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) February 16, 2022

Kwak Yoon Gy was hosting a live session for his fans when he was alerted through comments about RM’s story. The silver medalist was seen thrilled after seeing that the Grammy-nominated artist shared his dance clip.

At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Kwak Yoongy, part of the South Korean team that won silver at the men’s 5000m relay event did the Signature Taehyung’s move as part of Dynamite choreography on the podium before they received their silver.pic.twitter.com/tCz8ZV7dhH — Taehyung India⁷⁹ʰᵒᵗ¹⁰⁰🎄by V •◡• (@Taehyung_india_) February 16, 2022

dynamite at the olympics, this guy was iconic since ive read he dyed his hair to bring attention to shorttrack and he still brought it to another level https://t.co/x0AOCCmsbT — b⁷ 🥞 (@yellowacebts) February 16, 2022

imagine winning a silver medal at the olympics and your first thought is the dynamite taehyung signature dance.. he’s so iconic — ⁷⁹ (@blueprodV) February 16, 2022

Finally! I was just waiting for someone to pull a BTS move on that podium… — Charisma K (@charismak_2001) February 17, 2022

These moments are so precious and touching.

Just when I thought our love for them are already full, there are these interactions that make us feel so proud and happy to be ARMY.#BTS_Dynamite #BTS @BTS_twt — Orange Cactus (@orangecactus12) February 17, 2022

now now we all know this is BTS world and we are living in it! — cloudy⁷ #hobiuary ♡ (@tetebery) February 17, 2022

In a statement to Koreaboo, Yoon Gy said he chose to dance on a BTS song to show his appreciation to RM who had supported the Korean team against the backdrop of allegations that the refereeing at the Beijing Olympics was unfair towards his country’s ice skating athletes.

“I’m a fan of BTS on the regular too, but I also I wanted to repay RM however I could for the comfort I received when I was having it rough during the early stages of the Olympics due to the biased judging,” he said.