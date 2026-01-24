Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’

Foreigners sampling Indian food or donning traditional outfits is nothing new on social media, but a Korean family living in India has struck a chord by highlighting something far more grounded – the dignity of labour.
In a video shared on Instagram, two young Korean children are seen spending time at Mumbai’s iconic Dhobi Ghat, where generations of washermen continue to clean clothes entirely by hand. The clip was posted by wonny_brothers, a Korean family that documents everyday moments from their life in India.
While their page usually features food experiments and cultural explorations, this visit was different. Instead of trying a new dish or visiting a tourist spot, the parents chose to introduce their children to the physical effort behind a routine task many take for granted.
The caption of the video reads, “Korean kids at Dhobi Ghat. Trying real Indian life, Dhobi Ghat. Real work, real respect.”
In the video, the children are first seen observing the dhobis as they scrub, rinse and rhythmically beat clothes against stone slabs. Gradually, the kids join in, attempting to wash the clothes themselves, while their mother stands beside them, participating and guiding them through the process.
The clip quickly drew attention online, with viewers applauding the family for teaching their children empathy and respect for manual labour. Many comments praised the mother in particular for turning the visit into a meaningful life lesson.
One user wrote, “It’s a life lesson from parents to children. Not to be taken lightly, it might look like , just for reels.” Another added, “Introducing this to my daughter.”
The same family had earlier gone viral for their cheerful reaction to trying pani puri for the first time, but this video resonated on a deeper level.
