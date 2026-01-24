Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’

The clip was posted by wonny_brothers, a Korean family that documents everyday moments from their life in India

Foreigners sampling Indian food or donning traditional outfits is nothing new on social media, but a Korean family living in India has struck a chord by highlighting something far more grounded – the dignity of labour.

In a video shared on Instagram, two young Korean children are seen spending time at Mumbai’s iconic Dhobi Ghat, where generations of washermen continue to clean clothes entirely by hand. The clip was posted by wonny_brothers, a Korean family that documents everyday moments from their life in India.

While their page usually features food experiments and cultural explorations, this visit was different. Instead of trying a new dish or visiting a tourist spot, the parents chose to introduce their children to the physical effort behind a routine task many take for granted.