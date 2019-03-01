Korean news channel turns roof into makeshift studio to get skyline in background

In the age of the green screen in television news studios, with most skylines being digitally added later, a Korean news channel set up a a studio on a building’s roof so they had a real skyline in the background.

Advertising

During the recently concluded Trump-Kim meeting in Vietnam, Korean television station MBC turned the roof of a skyscraper into a make-shift studio to capture the Hanoi skyline in the background. The channel found a rooftop with a proper view of the skyline, and the studio was set up in time for the event.

While it wasn’t immediately clear that the Hanoi skyline in the background was the real thing, photos from behind the scenes showed how the makeshift studio had been set up.

According to reports, the studio was set up on the roof of Hanoi Daewoo Hotel to capture the skyline. So as Hanoi’s weather changed through the days, so did the background, with viewers seeing the fog, and even an evening drizzle.

Advertising

The innovative solution was praised by people online and many joked about how other news channels were blown away by the idea.