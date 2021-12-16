scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Korean dairy brand shows women as cows in ad, apologises later

Following intense criticism, South Korean dairy company, Seoul Milk, removed the advertisement from its official YouTube channel and issued a statement.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 16, 2021 11:45:01 am
Seoul milk, south korean milk brand, seoul milk women cow ad, seoul milk spy camera ad, viral news, odd news, indian expressAlthough the company removed the ad, it went viral globally after many users posted it.

In a bizarre advertisement, a leading South Korean dairy brand likened women to cows, sparking an intense backlash. While the video was taken down and an apology was issued, people have now started to boycott their products.

In their now-deleted video advertisement, Seoul Milk showed a man secretly filming a group of women in a field as they do yoga and drink water. As if that was not problematic enough, the women later oddly turn into bovines grazing in the field. The ad was not only slammed for being ‘sexist’ and ‘disturbing’, it also brought the spotlight back on the problem of spy cameras (molka), that has even cost lives of many female stars.

In the 37-second ad, a man was seen hiking with a camera as the voiceover said: “We finally managed to capture them on camera in a place of pristine cleanliness.” The man then stopped to film a group of women drinking water from a stream. “We decided to approach them cautiously, who are drinking clean water from clean nature, eating an organic diet, and living peacefully in a pleasant environment,” the ad said.

The advert ended with the words “Clean water, organic feed, 100% pure Seoul Milk. Organic milk from an organic ranch in the pleasant nature of Cheongyang,” as translated by BBC News.

Watch the video here:

Seoul Dairy Cooperative, the owner of the milk brand Seoul Milk, later apologised and said it would conduct an internal review. “We sincerely apologize to everyone who may have felt uncomfortable due to the milk advertisement video uploaded to the official YouTube channel of Seoul Milk on the 29th of last month,” Seoul Milk’s parent company Seoul Dairy Cooperative said in a statement on its official website.

According to the Korea Herald, an employee of the Seoul Dairy Cooperative said that six of the eight people featured in the field as part of the ad were men, not women. However, all of the close-ups in the ad, with the exception of the cameraman, appear to be of women.

Spycam crimes have arisen as a serious social problem in Korea, with more than 30,000 such cases reported to police between 2013 and 2018, according to the Korean Times. “Victims were mostly women filmed with the use of tiny, hidden cameras that recorded them while naked, using the bathroom or engaging in sexual acts.”

On social media, users accused the company of tone-deafness and encouraged Seoul Milk customers to switch to a competitor, Maeil Milk, with many posting pictures of them buying the new brand.

