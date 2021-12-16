Korean dairy brand shows women as cows in ad, apologises later

In a bizarre advertisement, a leading South Korean dairy brand likened women to cows, sparking an intense backlash. While the video was taken down and an apology was issued, people have now started to boycott their products.

In their now-deleted video advertisement, Seoul Milk showed a man secretly filming a group of women in a field as they do yoga and drink water. As if that was not problematic enough, the women later oddly turn into bovines grazing in the field. The ad was not only slammed for being ‘sexist’ and ‘disturbing’, it also brought the spotlight back on the problem of spy cameras (molka), that has even cost lives of many female stars.

In the 37-second ad, a man was seen hiking with a camera as the voiceover said: “We finally managed to capture them on camera in a place of pristine cleanliness.” The man then stopped to film a group of women drinking water from a stream. “We decided to approach them cautiously, who are drinking clean water from clean nature, eating an organic diet, and living peacefully in a pleasant environment,” the ad said.

The advert ended with the words “Clean water, organic feed, 100% pure Seoul Milk. Organic milk from an organic ranch in the pleasant nature of Cheongyang,” as translated by BBC News.

Seoul Dairy Cooperative, the owner of the milk brand Seoul Milk, later apologised and said it would conduct an internal review. “We sincerely apologize to everyone who may have felt uncomfortable due to the milk advertisement video uploaded to the official YouTube channel of Seoul Milk on the 29th of last month,” Seoul Milk’s parent company Seoul Dairy Cooperative said in a statement on its official website.

According to the Korea Herald, an employee of the Seoul Dairy Cooperative said that six of the eight people featured in the field as part of the ad were men, not women. However, all of the close-ups in the ad, with the exception of the cameraman, appear to be of women.

Spycam crimes have arisen as a serious social problem in Korea, with more than 30,000 such cases reported to police between 2013 and 2018, according to the Korean Times. “Victims were mostly women filmed with the use of tiny, hidden cameras that recorded them while naked, using the bathroom or engaging in sexual acts.”

On social media, users accused the company of tone-deafness and encouraged Seoul Milk customers to switch to a competitor, Maeil Milk, with many posting pictures of them buying the new brand.

There is no Korean lady.

Only cows.

논란의 서울우유 광고… https://t.co/C9XCNVaK9x via @YouTube — D (@dmartyn76) December 15, 2021

편의점에 작은 사이즈는 서울우유밖에 없길래

그냥 매일우유 큰거 사서 회사 냉장고에 넣어두기로 해따

이제 서울우유 안사 pic.twitter.com/khxzCkL26G — 엠님🕊탸쳔12/25밤,1/25구함🦅🐑찬양하새요🙏 (@nonamed_1) December 16, 2021

매번 서울우유만 먹었었는데 이제는 매일~ pic.twitter.com/ozx5VRm1nu — フィエン (@TheAzure_TBNF) December 14, 2021

긱식 아침에는 우유나 주스 가져가게 했는데 원래는 초코우유가 서울우유꺼였는데 오늘 갑자기 매일초코우유랑 남양초코우유로 바뀜 pic.twitter.com/pREx3KMmhz — 자람(시험치러감) (@JR_Jaram) December 13, 2021