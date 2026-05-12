Chilling video captures Korean Air flight shaking before aborting landing at Tokyo airport

In a chilling video, a Korean Air flight was seen struggling to land at Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan. The pilots were forced to abandon a landing attempt due to strong crosswinds and turbulence during the aircraft’s descent.
According to Aviation A2Z, the flight was operated by Airbus A321neo, registered as HL8532. The 2.6-year-old aircraft is one of 20 jets operated by a South Korean carrier. The video of the incident has since gone viral, capturing the aircraft shaking and swaying violently just above the runway before touchdown.
The aircraft could be seen rocking sharply from side to side before the crew regained stability and carried out a sudden go-around manoeuvre, lifting the plane back into the air moments before landing.
Sharing the video, Instagram handle @aviationnews_ wrote, “The pilots, however, aborted the landing at the very last moment and executed a go-around manoeuvre — a standard aviation safety procedure where an aircraft climbs back into the air instead of attempting an unsafe landing. Aviation experts said the move likely prevented a potentially dangerous touchdown.”
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The video prompted a wave of reactions, with several social media users expressing safety concerns. “It looks like over control of rudder after became airborne. They could stall,” a user wrote. “OMG my stomach would have dropped,” another user commented.
“It happened to me on Air India flight from bangkok to mumbai on this Saturday 9th may as it touched down on terminal 2 in mumbai but took off against without stopping. It was heart stopping,” a third user reacted.
No injuries or aircraft damage were immediately reported. The flight later completed a safe landing after the aborted approach, CNBC TV 18 reported.
DISCLAIMER: This report details a standard aviation safety procedure during challenging weather conditions; it is intended for informational purposes and should not be used as a basis for evaluating flight safety or technical pilot performance.