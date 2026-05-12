Chilling video captures Korean Air flight shaking before aborting landing at Tokyo airport

In a chilling video, a Korean Air flight was seen struggling to land at Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan. The pilots were forced to abandon a landing attempt due to strong crosswinds and turbulence during the aircraft’s descent.

According to Aviation A2Z, the flight was operated by Airbus A321neo, registered as HL8532. The 2.6-year-old aircraft is one of 20 jets operated by a South Korean carrier. The video of the incident has since gone viral, capturing the aircraft shaking and swaying violently just above the runway before touchdown.

The aircraft could be seen rocking sharply from side to side before the crew regained stability and carried out a sudden go-around manoeuvre, lifting the plane back into the air moments before landing.