This Korean acappella group’s near-perfect recreation of Windows’ sound effects is a hit online

A Korean acapella group is creating waves on the internet with their close-to-perfect recreation of the Windows operating sounds.

From various system sounds and alerts to the different variants of the versions of the Windows operating system, the group called ‘Maytree’ recreates all, in acapella style.

In the video, the group delivers a pitch-perfect impression of USB in and out sounds, the recycle bin crunch, the start-up theme, and the shutdown tones.

Take a look here:

Many who came across the video lauded the group for their effortless singing and creativity. Take a look at some of the comments here:

The video even caught the attention of the Microsoft team, who reached out to the group on Instagram, lauding their creativity.