Komanche dies at 30: Salvadoran streamer’s death draws tributes from gaming community

Salvadoran streamer Carlos Mauricio Gómez, internationally known as Komanche, has reportedly died by suicide. Komanche, 30, popular in the Spanish-speaking gaming community, was found dead at his residence in Monterrey, Mexico, triggering heartfelt comments from the gaming community.

Komanche’s representative, Byron Reyes, confirmed the death on Monday after connecting with the content creator’s family.

Spanish content creator AuronPlay posted a tribute for his fellow content creator and friend. Part of the caption read, “Komanche, my friend, you hurt me, you hurt me a lot. We were just talking 4 days ago. You can’t imagine how much I’m going to miss you and the emptiness you leave in me, but wherever you are, if you’re reading this, know that you were a good person and there were many people who loved you very much.”