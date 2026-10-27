Komanche dies at 30: Salvadoran streamer’s death draws tributes from gaming community

Salvadoran streamer Carlos Mauricio Gómez, internationally known as Komanche, has reportedly died by suicide. Komanche, 30, popular in the Spanish-speaking gaming community, was found dead at his residence in Monterrey, Mexico, triggering heartfelt comments from the gaming community.
Komanche’s representative, Byron Reyes, confirmed the death on Monday after connecting with the content creator’s family.
Spanish content creator AuronPlay posted a tribute for his fellow content creator and friend. Part of the caption read, “Komanche, my friend, you hurt me, you hurt me a lot. We were just talking 4 days ago. You can’t imagine how much I’m going to miss you and the emptiness you leave in me, but wherever you are, if you’re reading this, know that you were a good person and there were many people who loved you very much.”
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Komanche had built a substantial audience on Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms. He also gained international recognition through his gaming streams and his participation in projects like the Squid Craft Games, alongside prominent figures in Spanish-language streaming.
According to online reports, in 2023, Komanche had spoken publicly about mental health difficulties he experienced, stressing the effort to raise awareness about mental wellbeing.
Komanche’s popularity also placed him in an environment where his decisions were often prone to judgement and widespread reactions.
In his farewell message for the gaming creator, Byron Reyes directed attention toward bullying and treatment by online users, saying that “On the internet ALL believe we have the right to point out or criticize others without even knowing them or knowing how much those words can affect the other…”
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After the news of the death surfaced, the gaming community has flooded social media platforms with tributes. One user said, “You will be greatly missed, buddy; you didn’t deserve this. Rest in peace.” Another fan wrote, “I always watched their videos; it motivated me a lot to start networking! I would have loved to meet him in person and tell him that I’m making it.” A third user wrote, “Mental health is so important; hopefully, we all start taking care of it a lot more. Check on your friends and family who aren’t in a good time.”