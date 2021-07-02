Kolkata Police gifts violin to musician who mesmerised netizens with rendition of Bollywood songs

Mali, who reportedly lives in Girish Park is often spotted at Beadon Street in north Kolkata, playing Bollywood songs on his violin.

Kolkata man, who mesmerised people with his violin rendition of Bollywood songs, was recently gifted with a brand new violin by Kolkata Police commissioner Soumen Mitra.

Bhagwan Mali was lauded on social media for his soulful rendition after a video of him playing evergreen Bollywood songs likes “Diwana Hua Baadal” and “Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh” went viral on Twitter back in June.

Taking to Twitter, the police department posted pictures of Mitra handing over the brand new violin to Bhagwan Mali. As per the post, Mali also received financial assistance from the department’s Community Policing Wing.

“Meet Mr Bhagwan Mali, who is a very talented musician. A few weeks ago, a video of him playing his violin in the city streets, had gone viral on Social Media. Last week, he was financially assisted by our Community Policing Wing. Today,” the department wrote, sharing the pictures.

Meet Mr. Bhagwan Mali, who is a very talented musician. Few weeks ago, a video of him playing his violin in the city streets, had gone viral on Social Media.Last week, he was financially assisted by our Community Policing Wing. Today, @CPkolkata gifted him a new violin. pic.twitter.com/750lYhZX0x — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) June 28, 2021

The pictures received much love on the internet, with many showering words of appreciation to the police department for the heartwarming gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Excellent !!!! Great KP — @kgsweetweet (@kgsweetweet1) June 28, 2021

Wow this is so nice to know that he is from our city.

The #CityOfJoyKolkata

Salam hai Mr.Bhagwan Mali k #talent ko

Good Job #KolkataPolice

👍👌 — Uroosa Arshi (@SHAYARA_UROOSA) June 29, 2021

Humanitarian!

👏👏👏 — Bapi Mukherjee (@BapiM14) June 28, 2021

Excellent gesture……. — Goutam Dass (@GoutamDass) June 29, 2021

Good attempt sir. Keep it up — Rabindra Kumar Nayak (@Rabindr24253100) June 29, 2021

Good to see the human face of Kolkata Police!

My Salute! — Sultan Osman (@sultanosman2008) June 29, 2021

Excellent Sir! — Sanjeev Mandelia (@SanjeevMandeli3) June 29, 2021

Mali, who reportedly lives in Girish Park, is often spotted at the Beadon Street in north Kolkata, playing Bollywood songs on his violin.