Thursday, July 14, 2022

Koi carp scares away bear from fishpond. Watch video

Unperturbed by the bear's size and might, a koi fish scared the animal away in less than two minutes, the video footage of which has surfaced online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 5:26:59 pm
fish scares away bear, bear video, fish vs bear, koi carp scares away bear, indian expressFrightened by the fish's attack, the animal moves out of the pond, hardly two minutes after being in the cool water.

A black bear in Massachusetts, the United States, took a dip in a family’s backyard fishpond. However, the animal’s attempt to cool off lasted only for a while as the original inhabitants of the pond were not so happy with the unexpected visitor. Unperturbed by the bear’s size and might, a koi fish scared the animal away in less than two minutes, the video footage of which has surfaced online.

The clip shows the bear drinking water and entering the pond slowly while the fish move away instantly. After taking the dip, the bear is seen panting as it tries to get a respite from the heat. Meanwhile, one of koi carps is seen moving towards the back of the bear. After a while, the bear turns to the backside. The fish charges to the front and taunts the bear. Frightened by the fish’s attack, the animal moves out of the pond, hardly two minutes after being in the cool water.

The video was captured from Pepperell in Massachusetts. The owner of the house was quoted as saying by Associated Press that her backyard has become a popular hangout spot for wildlife, so she added a security camera to catch the action.

Videos of bears often grab attention online. Recently, a clip showing a bear playing with a soccer ball did rounds on social media. The enthusiastic bear’s solo play with the ball in California, US won hearts online.

