Saturday, August 18, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Kofi Annan dies at 80, Twitterati mourn the death of first black African UN secretary-general

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 18, 2018 5:19:38 pm
Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel laureate, passed away on Saturday. The sad news of the demise Nobel Peace Prize awardee was announced on Twitter by his foundation. In a statement, the Kofi Annan Foundation wrote, the 80-year-old respected diplomatic and human rights crusader died after a short illness.

One of the world’s most noted diplomats and a charismatic symbol of the United Nations, Annan, a native of Ghana, rose through its ranks to become the first black African secretary-general of the UN.

As the news of his death was known, Netizens mourned the loss of a leader, reminiscing his contributions. From diplomats to activists and celebrities — all have joined in to pay tributes to him.

Annan spent virtually his entire career as an administrator in the United Nations. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2001. Annan worked for the UN Economic Commission for Africa in Ethiopia, its Emergency Force in Egypt, and the office of the High Commissioner for Refugees in Geneva, before taking a series of senior posts at UN headquarters in New York dealing with human resources, budget, finance, and staff security. Just before becoming secretary-general, Annan served as UN peacekeeping chief and as special envoy to the former Yugoslavia, where he oversaw a transition in Bosnia from UN protective forces to NATO-led troops.

With inputs from AP
