Kofi Annan dies at 80, Twitterati mourn the death of first black African UN secretary-general

Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel laureate, passed away on Saturday. The sad news of the demise Nobel Peace Prize awardee was announced on Twitter by his foundation. In a statement, the Kofi Annan Foundation wrote, the 80-year-old respected diplomatic and human rights crusader died after a short illness.

One of the world’s most noted diplomats and a charismatic symbol of the United Nations, Annan, a native of Ghana, rose through its ranks to become the first black African secretary-general of the UN.

It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness… pic.twitter.com/NDOy2NmAAs — Kofi Annan Foundation (@KofiAnnanFdn) August 18, 2018

As the news of his death was known, Netizens mourned the loss of a leader, reminiscing his contributions. From diplomats to activists and celebrities — all have joined in to pay tributes to him.

Deeply shocked to learn of the passing of my friend & mentor #KofiAnnan. The last time we spoke he had accepted my invitation to come to Kerala in 2022 to celebrate his “thousand moons”. He was so fit I had no doubt he would go on well past that date. I have lost an elder brother — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 18, 2018

“We may have different religions, different coloured skin, but we all belong to one human race.” – #KofiAnnan, RIP 😢 pic.twitter.com/NXMI3dyaA8 — Daniel Mack 🇪🇺 (@danielmack) August 18, 2018

Learning with deep sadness of the passing of #KofiAnnan: international leader, wise mentor, valuable adviser, good friend, role model. We at UNHCR – and millions of others around the world – will miss him very much. pic.twitter.com/NUcpu6amOP — Filippo Grandi (@RefugeesChief) August 18, 2018

💔Just a few weeks ago

I’m so heartbroken at the news that one of my life’s greatest inspirations is no more. May you Rest In Peace Mr Annan in knowing that you served humanity with depth & compassion. My ultimate dream was to serve & be under his mentorship. Heavy❤️ #KofiAnnan https://t.co/luuFvox8jD — Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) August 18, 2018

Difficult to believe. Our leader and hero. Sincere condolences to the #Annan family. May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace #RIP #KofiAnnan pic.twitter.com/gMbDNu3xEe — Kalusha Bwalya (@KalushaPBwalya) August 18, 2018

Sad day for Ghana, Africa and the world. Rest in Perfect Peace Kofi Annan! You live! #KofiAnnan — Juka Lion Darboe🦁🇸🇳🇬🇲 (@jukaliond) August 18, 2018

The great oak tree has fallen, a salt worth its taste ,a beacon for Africa that will shine till thy kingdom come. A journey of life well lived, death!! Is inevitable but we will celebrate and not mourn you. RIP #KofiAnnan — KodjoNutifafa® (@KodjoNutifafa) August 18, 2018

A son of #Africa who brokered peace in the most impossible of circumstances. Thank you @KofiAnnan for inspiring me to believe in peace when many leaders from our continent lacked the courage & nobility you carried . A legacy complete. RIP #KofiAnnan #Ghana #UN — Mahmoud Shire (@MahmoudSHIRE) August 18, 2018

#KofiAnnan, one of Africa’s great peacemakers, is now with the gods. Sierra Leone will remember how you stood up for us and brought us peace. — Joseph Kaifala (@JKaifala) August 18, 2018

A sad day. RIP #KofiAnnan Kenyans will never forget what you did for us in 2007. — ayni elmi (@AyniElmi) August 18, 2018

Kofi Annan, what an inspiration, what a life, someone to celebrate and look up to. The example he set as UN General Secretary is exactly what we need to aspire to in these fractured, binary times. Thank you for all you did, rest in peace #kofiannan #un #rolemodel — Kerry Gooderson #FBPE (@Kerry_Gooderson) August 18, 2018

Childhood hero. Thank you for helping to shape our world. #KofiAnnan pic.twitter.com/2tugT5r75E — Creatives’ Lawyer (@joshomaiye) August 18, 2018

Former U.N. Secretary and Nobel Peace Prize winner Kofi Annan has passed at age 80. The world needs visionaries of peace more than ever, and his life is an example of the possible. Thank you for your service to us all. #KofiAnnan #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/07GkkipGtk — Ilari Äijälä (@ilariaijala) August 18, 2018

Rest In Peace #KofiAnnan “We may have different religions, different coloured skin, but we all belong to one human race.” Thank you for your great advocacy for Peace. You have left our world a better place to be at. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/R7OvQiypHo — MIIK (@IkuaKabucho) August 18, 2018

Rest in peace #KofiAnnan. You have been an inspiration and you have

shown us the purpose and meaning of diplomacy, consideration and unity. Thank you. — Kossi (@KossiSays) August 18, 2018

Annan spent virtually his entire career as an administrator in the United Nations. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2001. Annan worked for the UN Economic Commission for Africa in Ethiopia, its Emergency Force in Egypt, and the office of the High Commissioner for Refugees in Geneva, before taking a series of senior posts at UN headquarters in New York dealing with human resources, budget, finance, and staff security. Just before becoming secretary-general, Annan served as UN peacekeeping chief and as special envoy to the former Yugoslavia, where he oversaw a transition in Bosnia from UN protective forces to NATO-led troops.

