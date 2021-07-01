US rapper throws $100 notes into the ocean and toilet, netizens clog Twitter with memes

It seems American rapper Kodak Black has taken the axiom ‘throwing your own money down the drain’ to heart. He has shared videos where he is seen flushing $100 bills down a toilet and into the ocean. Unsurprisingly, the clips have gone viral leaving fans baffled online.

The controversial rapper, who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump before he left Office, was seen throwing cash overboard in a video shared on Instagram Stories. The rapper also shared the video with an expletive-filled caption, having previously tweeted: “I AIN’T SIGNING RAPPERS NO MORE” and “F*** a Friendship, I’m On Businezz!”

Showing off some big bundles of cash on camera, he proceeded to give it all away to the ocean instead of charity. “I Broke You Off When Dem F*** N***as Wouldn’t Give You A Dime !!! I Ain’t Owe You Sh** N***a I Just Wanted To See You Shine !!!” he wrote. “Yeen Never Gave Me Sh– N—a I Had My Own Grind !!!!” he had written, in a now-deleted tweet.

According to Billboards, fans speculated that Black threw away the cash as a result of his feud with fellow Sniper Gang rapper and protégé Jackboy.

In another clip, he was seen putting about $1,000 into a toilet bowl before flushing the money. And when it got clogged with so much paper, he didn’t shy away from shoving it down with his bare hands.

Watch the videos here:

Kodak Black gets on a boat and throws around $100K into the ocean 🌊 pic.twitter.com/LFcVJlbm6R — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 30, 2021

Kodak Black flushing money down the toilet 🚽🤯 pic.twitter.com/w9idEeUFxr — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 30, 2021

The artiste’s questionable actions left people perplexed online, with some wondering if the dollar bills were fake. He soon started receiving a backlash for polluting the ocean. Both his Twitter and Instagram accounts were then taken down. However, that didn’t stop his name from trending online.

Soon, his videos also sparked plenty of memes online with people sharing jokes how they were rushing to the location to retrieve all the cash.

Kodak Black had pleaded guilty to a firearms possession charge after being detained at the Canadian-American border in March 2020. He had tweeted that he would donate $1 million to charity if he received a pardon from Donald Trump.

Me looking for that money kodak black threw in the ocean pic.twitter.com/T8PkTta3TW — lil duval (@lilduval) June 30, 2021

Me searching for that money Kodak threw in the water pic.twitter.com/zGp31ibcdF — Mylon I. Boston (@BostonSZN) June 30, 2021

what spongebob and patrick would do with the money kodak black threw pic.twitter.com/MYjP6BY552 — jose (@hoesayb_) June 30, 2021

Mr Krabs after Kodak Black threw 100k in the ocean pic.twitter.com/3kYHHjSqTc — conmac087 (@conmac087) June 30, 2021

Mfs diving into the sewer next to Kodak’s house pic.twitter.com/9zKBEKKdhV — 𝓜𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓵𝓸𝓫 (@_michelob_) June 30, 2021

me after sneakin into kodak house: pic.twitter.com/LC8rOQFIuE — Beeb🔺 (@beebinc) June 30, 2021

kodak immediately after they stopped filming pic.twitter.com/fE8vOGAmL4 — classic rock man (@kanyecoverband) June 30, 2021

It is probably about $10 worth of fake money but still pollution and wasteful. — Paul Cogliano (@paul_cogliano) June 30, 2021

Someone tell him that’s not how you hide money in offshore accounts. — 🔆🔅 ђєƈคȶє 🔅🔆 (@FeministHellcat) June 30, 2021

$100K in Haiti could build homes for the almost 60,000 people who were left homeless and living in camps since 2010…….. https://t.co/DP3vWAWJza — Siwoh Banxx 🇭🇹 (@JadoreSiwoh) June 30, 2021

Kodak Black throwing 100,000 dollars into the ocean is actually a poignant commentary on the futility of Capitalism, and the arbitrary value assigned to otherwise worthless pieces of paper. In this essay I will…. — Rogue Vedantist (@Soup4myfam) June 30, 2021

Idk what’s worse…Kodak being so desperate for attention he has to literally throw away his money or the people on here saying it’s acceptable because it’s his money. Both make me lose faith in humanity 😕 — Simmy 🤎 OnlyFans Babe (@QueenxSims) June 30, 2021

Hes from one of the poorest places in Florida and yet he rather impress people for views instead of giving that money to black poverty stricken families. This could be one of the saddest and out of touch videos I’ve ever seen. — S. Mar (@SMar32344315) June 30, 2021

Idk what I what had me more perplexed, @KodakBlack1k flushing a band down the toilet or him using his bare hands to stuff it when it got stuck… — Where the money reside (@Shawn_Uh) June 30, 2021