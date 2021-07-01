US rapper throws $100 notes into the ocean and toilet, netizens clog Twitter with memes

scorecardresearch
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 1, 2021 6:43:56 pm

It seems American rapper Kodak Black has taken the axiom ‘throwing your own money down the drain’ to heart. He has shared videos where he is seen flushing $100 bills down a toilet and into the ocean. Unsurprisingly, the clips have gone viral leaving fans baffled online.

The controversial rapper, who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump before he left Office, was seen throwing cash overboard in a video shared on Instagram Stories. The rapper also shared the video with an expletive-filled caption, having previously tweeted: “I AIN’T SIGNING RAPPERS NO MORE” and “F*** a Friendship, I’m On Businezz!”

Showing off some big bundles of cash on camera, he proceeded to give it all away to the ocean instead of charity. “I Broke You Off When Dem F*** N***as Wouldn’t Give You A Dime !!! I Ain’t Owe You Sh** N***a I Just Wanted To See You Shine !!!” he wrote. “Yeen Never Gave Me Sh– N—a I Had My Own Grind !!!!” he had written, in a now-deleted tweet.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to Billboards, fans speculated that Black threw away the cash as a result of his feud with fellow Sniper Gang rapper and protégé Jackboy.

In another clip, he was seen putting about $1,000 into a toilet bowl before flushing the money. And when it got clogged with so much paper, he didn’t shy away from shoving it down with his bare hands.

Watch the videos here:

The artiste’s questionable actions left people perplexed online, with some wondering if the dollar bills were fake. He soon started receiving a backlash for polluting the ocean. Both his Twitter and Instagram accounts were then taken down. However, that didn’t stop his name from trending online.

Soon, his videos also sparked plenty of memes online with people sharing jokes how they were rushing to the location to retrieve all the cash.

Kodak Black had pleaded guilty to a firearms possession charge after being detained at the Canadian-American border in March 2020. He had tweeted that he would donate $1 million to charity if he received a pardon from Donald Trump.

