Tuesday, January 28, 2020
An old video of Kobe Bryant explaining why he used a helicopter to travel is going viral

In the 2018 interview, Kobe Bryant talked about how using a helicopter allowed him to bypass traffic jams and also spend time with his family.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 28, 2020 6:20:59 pm
kobe bryant, kobe Bryant death, kobe Bryanthelicopter crash, kobe Bryant helicopter reason, why Bryant chose helicopter for commute, Bryant old videos, indian express, viral videos “All he wanted was more time with family,” an emotional fan wrote online lauding him for being a great dad.

A day after he died in a helicopter crash, an old clip of star basketball player Kobe Bryant explaining why he preferred to take a chopper instead of the road is going viral.

As expected, one of the reasons Bryant said he preferred to take a chopper was because of the traffic jams in Los Angeles. But Bryant also said that using a helicopter allowed him to “focus on the craft, but still not compromise family time”.

Retired NBA player Rex Chapman shared a 2018 clip from an interview with the former Lakers’ star on The Corp With A-Rod and Big Cat. Since being tweeted the video has been viewed over 10 million times.

“I was sitting in traffic and I wound up missing a school play. This thing just kept mounting. I had to figure out a way how I can still train and focus on the craft, but still not compromise family time. That’s when I looked into helicopters, and being able to get down and back (from the arena) in 15 minutes,” Bryant said in the video.

Bryant spoke of how his wife said she could pick the kids up, but he wanted to do it so that he could spend more time with his children and not miss the important parts of their lives.

The reason for his preference received many reactions, with people praising the reason for him choosing a chopper over the road.

In addition to the charismatic 41-year-old and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, three other families linked to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy perished on their way to a girls’ basketball tournament: a husband and wife with their 13-year-old daughter; a mother and her 13-year-old daughter; and a basketball coach who was also a mother.

The ninth victim was the pilot, Ara Zobayan, an experienced former flight instructor who was instrument-rated, or qualified to fly in fog, according to multiple media accounts.

The company that owns the chopper, Island Epress Helicopters, said the pilot had more than 10 years experience and has logged more than 8,000 flight hours. Witnesses recounted thick fog over the foothills where the helicopter went down. The fog was so bad that both the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department grounded their helicopter fleets, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing officials.

(with inputs from Reuters) 

