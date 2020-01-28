Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
BBC faces criticism after using footage of LeBron James in report on Kobe Bryant’s death

The channel later apologised for the 'human error', but received a lot of criticism for the mixup on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 28, 2020 11:50:55 am
kobe bryant, kobe bryant death lebron james, bbc news kobe story, bbc byrant james error, tv bloopers, viral videos, indian express BBC News later apologised for the mistake and said it was a human error.

After NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday, a report by the BBC on the star basketball player’s death’s has been criticised for using footage of another basketball player. During the News at 10 show, footage of LA Lakers star LeBron James was shown instead of Bryant, and the media outlet later apologised for the “human error”.

Matthew Champion, deputy world news editor for BuzzFeed News in London, first pointed out the error and the clip shared by him quickly went viral.

The clip received over 4 million views and took social media by storm. Online, many termed the gaffe “ignorant” and “disrespectful”, and pointed out that it was hurtful to mourning fans.

On-air, an anchor later apologised for the error.

“In our coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant, in one section of the report, we mistakenly showed pictures of another basketball player, LeBron James … we do apologize for the error,” said anchor Reeta Chakrabarti.

Paul Royall, editor for BBC News at 10 apologised on Twitter as well. “In tonight’s coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant on #BBCNewsTen we mistakenly used pictures of LeBron James in one section of the report. We apologise for this human error which fell below our usual standards on the programme,” he wrote.

Bryant and eight others, including his teenage daughter Gianna, died in the crash. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, spent his entire 20 year career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, before he retired in 2016.

