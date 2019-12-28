Koala stops cyclist to ask for water amid heatwave in Australia; video goes viral

The thirsty koala bear climbed up on the cycle to drink water from the cyclist water bottle. (Source: Lulu/ Instagram) The thirsty koala bear climbed up on the cycle to drink water from the cyclist water bottle. (Source: Lulu/ Instagram)

Australia is reeling under severe heatwave and bushfires in several regions that have damaged people’s home and taken a huge toll on wildlife. And Australia’s native koalas are at the receiving end of it all. On Friday, one desperate marsupial stopped a cyclist to ask for some water. Now, the video of the moment is going viral on Instagram.

Anna Heusler was riding with a group of friends towards Adelaide from the hills region on Friday when the marsupial approached her from the woods nearby as temperatures in the region soared to 40 degree Celsius.

“Australian Koala Bears suffering severe thirst in a heatwave. This Koala walked right up to me as I was descending and climbed up onto my bike while I gave him water,” the female cyclist wrote on Instagram while sharing a series of photos.

“There were about a dozen cyclists around me watching this (all men) and several commented that it was genuinely the best thing they’ve witnessed,” she wrote while sharing the clip of the thirsty koala drinking from the water bottle.

The woman talking to 7 News said they were riding when they came around a bend and saw the koala on the road. “Naturally, we stopped because we were going to help relocate him off the road.” “I stopped on my bike and he walked right up to me, quite quickly for a koala, and as I was giving him a drink from all our water bottles, he actually climbed up onto my bike. None of us have ever seen anything like it,” she added.

The video garnered a lot of attention online and while many thanked the woman for helping the animal others wondered if the animal was taken to a hospital for a medical examination.

Since November, the raging bushfires have killed over 3,000 koalas in the country.

