Koala rescued after causing a five-car pileup in southern Australia

A koala was rescued by a passerby after it caused a five-car pileup, trying to cross a 6-lane freeway in southern Australia. The peak hour traffic came to a standstill at Crafers West, as the animal was rescued by a motorist.
Nadia Tugwell told the Associated Press (AP) that she teamed up with a passerby and scooped up the marsupial who was trying to cross the concrete highway divider.
“The koala was absolutely not damaged in any way,” Tugwell said. “It was very active but very calm.” Tugwell then carried the animal to her car and drove to a nearly gas station before animal rescuers took over and returned it to the wild.
As per a Guardian report, when a male driver stopped his car to try and rescue the koala, his car was then hit from behind, causing a chain reaction.
The police confirmed to AP that the morning traffic caused some injuries, but none of them were serious.
