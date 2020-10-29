Watch: Car that transforms into an airplane flies over Slovakia in test flight

According to the developers, the car is suitable for leisure and self-driving journeys, or as a commercial taxi service. (Picture credit: YouTube/KleinVision)

A car that can transform itself into an airplane in three minutes flew 1,500 feet in the air over Slovakia as part of a test flight and the video of it is making the rounds of the internet.

The vehicle, aptly named the Air Car, is the latest generation of a flying car that has been developed by Slovakian firm KleinVision.

The video of the test flight shows the vehicle transforming into a plane on a runway and then taking off for the test flight.

According to the developers, the car is suitable for self-driven journeys or as a commercial taxi service.

“The fifth generation flying car designed by Professor Stefan Klein completed two 1500′ AGL flights at Piestany airport in Slovakia this week. The model safely achieved two full airport patterns, including two takeoffs and landings,” an official release said.

The statement said that the two-seat model weights 1,100kg and can carry additional load of 200kg per flight.

“Powered by a BMW 1.6l engine, the car-plane has an effective power output of 140HP. Estimated travel range of AirCar is 1,000km and flight consumption of 18 l/h,” the statement said.

As per KleinVision’s official website, the flying prototype of AirCar was introduced to the general public in November 2019 at the China International Import (CIIE) in Shanghai.

Klein Vision isn’t the only manufacturer of such cars with other brands like AeroMobil also in the space.

