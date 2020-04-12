Follow Us:
Sunday, April 12, 2020
COVID19

After puppies, kittens enjoy day out at Georgia aquarium closed due to coronavirus

Four stray kittens from the Atlanta Humane Society had a field trip to the Georgia Aquarium on Monday and the video of it is making rounds on the internet. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 12, 2020 9:00:50 pm
Kittens visit aquarium, Kittens visit Georgia aquarium, Georgia aquarium, Coronavirus lockdown, Atlanta news, Coronavirus, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending, Indian Express news The group of tabbies, named Nemo, Guppy, Marlin, Bubbles and Dory, made all sorts of exciting discoveries and lots of new colourful friends during their visit.

With the lockdown due to coronavirus keeping people cocooned at home, the Georgia aquarium in Atlanta opened its doors to a different kind of visitors on Sunday. Four stray kittens from the Atlanta Humane Society had a field trip to the Georgia Aquarium on Monday and the video of it is making rounds on the internet. The incident comes after two puppies also got to explore the sea world up close.

Watch the video here:

The viral video shows the group of tabbies — named Nemo, Guppy, Marlin, Bubbles and Dory — making all sorts of exciting discoveries and meeting new colourful friends during their visit.

Sharing the video of the kittens’ adventure on Facebook, the Atlanta Humane Society said, “After our puppies got to visit the Georgia Aquarium last week, we couldn’t resist taking our kittens on a field trip too!”

Take a look at some reactions to the video here:

In March, the Atlanta humane society and the Aquarium had collaborated and had taken two puppies for a stroll of the aquarium. The video of it was shared widely on social media.

As per a Facebook post, the Georgia Aquarium shut down in mid-March indefinitely. Though they are closed, they are providing timely webcam access, where people can watch the animals over the internet.

