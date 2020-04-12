After puppies, kittens enjoy day out at Georgia aquarium closed due to coronavirus

The group of tabbies, named Nemo, Guppy, Marlin, Bubbles and Dory, made all sorts of exciting discoveries and lots of new colourful friends during their visit. The group of tabbies, named Nemo, Guppy, Marlin, Bubbles and Dory, made all sorts of exciting discoveries and lots of new colourful friends during their visit.

With the lockdown due to coronavirus keeping people cocooned at home, the Georgia aquarium in Atlanta opened its doors to a different kind of visitors on Sunday. Four stray kittens from the Atlanta Humane Society had a field trip to the Georgia Aquarium on Monday and the video of it is making rounds on the internet. The incident comes after two puppies also got to explore the sea world up close.

Watch the video here:

The viral video shows the group of tabbies — named Nemo, Guppy, Marlin, Bubbles and Dory — making all sorts of exciting discoveries and meeting new colourful friends during their visit.

Sharing the video of the kittens’ adventure on Facebook, the Atlanta Humane Society said, “After our puppies got to visit the Georgia Aquarium last week, we couldn’t resist taking our kittens on a field trip too!”

Take a look at some reactions to the video here:

They are so cute! — Heidi Stoewer (@heidi_stoewer) April 6, 2020

Those delectable fish. So near yet so far. — Ian (@IanFlindt) April 6, 2020

Adorable — Nick Paul 🙍🏻♂️ (@nickpaul2005) April 6, 2020

My cats would love to do that. — KᗩT (@tepmja41) April 6, 2020

What a delight to kitten senses. — writethewrong (@themightyjungle) April 6, 2020

Look at these sweet babies — Ardennes (@FlamingoGunner) April 6, 2020

So cute…They need to show more photos — GaryLee (@GaryLee45412909) April 6, 2020

There’s nothing sweeter in the world than baby kittens. Nothing. — OneSmartRat (AKA ‘OSR’) (@OneSmartRat1) April 7, 2020

Curiosity! — tanis macinsky (@queenofthorson) April 6, 2020

That is me watching the food network not being able to gather ingredients!! — Momoffour (@Momoffour7) April 6, 2020

In March, the Atlanta humane society and the Aquarium had collaborated and had taken two puppies for a stroll of the aquarium. The video of it was shared widely on social media.

As per a Facebook post, the Georgia Aquarium shut down in mid-March indefinitely. Though they are closed, they are providing timely webcam access, where people can watch the animals over the internet.

