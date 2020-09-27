Amid raging wildfires in California, kitten resembling Baby Yoda rescued by officials

Thank you so much for saving this baby. Please find a great home for her. She's so precious," read one of the many comments on the viral post. (Source: B.Davis.IFAW)

Amid devastating wildfires raging throughout California and Oregon, a kitten resembling ‘Star Wars’ character ‘Baby Yoda’ was rescued by firefighters, bringing some cheer among netizens.

According to a post shared on the Facebook page Butte County, the firefighters found the two- or three-weeks-old feline in the middle of a road in North California and rushed it to the Cal Oak Animal Shelter for treatment.

The kitten was covered in smoke and ash when it was brought to the clinic and was later given a bath. The information about the kitten was shared by Butte County along with the caption that read, “Introducing Baby Yoda!”

Since being shared online, netizens have been sending get well wishes for the kitten. Many also thanked the fire department for its rescue. “Thank you so much for saving this baby. Please find a great home for her. She’s so precious,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

According to a New York Times report, the fire has devastated over a million acres of forest land in California, Oregon and Washington so far. “We’ve broken almost every record there is to break,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told the news website.

