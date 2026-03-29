KitKat heist: 12 tonnes of Nestlé chocolate missing in Europe transit, here’s what happened

Nestlé, the Swiss food giant, reported that roughly 12 tons—about 413,793 bars—of its KitKat chocolate were stolen after departing a production facility in Italy earlier this week. The truck was on its way to Poland.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the company said in a statement on Friday that “the vehicle and its load are still nowhere to be found.” The shipment of wafer-filled chocolate bars was lost in transit between manufacturing and distribution. The products were intended for sale across various European markets, the company added.

Nestlé warned that the stolen bars could appear on unauthorised sales channels across Europe. However, it emphasised that each bar carries a unique batch code, making it possible to trace them.