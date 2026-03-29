KitKat heist: 12 tonnes of Nestlé chocolate missing in Europe transit, here’s what happened

Nestlé, the Swiss food giant, reported that roughly 12 tons—about 413,793 bars—of its KitKat chocolate were stolen after departing a production facility in Italy earlier this week. The truck was on its way to Poland.
According to the Associated Press (AP), the company said in a statement on Friday that “the vehicle and its load are still nowhere to be found.” The shipment of wafer-filled chocolate bars was lost in transit between manufacturing and distribution. The products were intended for sale across various European markets, the company added.
Nestlé warned that the stolen bars could appear on unauthorised sales channels across Europe. However, it emphasised that each bar carries a unique batch code, making it possible to trace them.
A truck transporting 12 tons of KitKat has been stolen during transit in Europe.
Nestlé has warned that the heist could cause shortages ahead of Easter.
“We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat But it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and… pic.twitter.com/uwpH6k8FaU
— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 28, 2026
The incident quickly went viral on social media, prompting a wave of reactions and memes. “Stolen like are they seeking ransom for the KitKat… this is really not adding up …who steals a truck of KitKat that weird,” a user wrote. “12 tons of KitKat gone? That’s next-level heist energy Nestlé’s response with the “have a break” line is gold thieves really took it literally. Hope the Easter bunny has a backup stash, or we’re all snacking on regrets this weekend,” another user commented.
“Somewhere there’s a guy living his best chocolate life rn (right now), a third user reacted.
A KitKat spokesperson explained that consumers, retailers, and wholesalers can verify whether a product belongs to the stolen batch by scanning the code printed on the packaging, AP reported. If a match is detected, the system will provide “clear instructions on how to alert the company,” allowing Nestlé to take appropriate action.
“Whilst we appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes,” the company said.
“With more sophisticated schemes being deployed on a regular basis, we have chosen to go public with our own experience in the hope that it raises awareness of an increasingly common criminal trend,” the statement added, as reported by AP.