KitKat brings in convoy-style security to protect ‘chocolate truck’ after viral heist: ‘At least this shipment’s safe’

After a bizarre chocolate theft recently captured the internet’s imagination, KitKat has decided to have some fun with the situation, and people can’t get enough of it.
In a new video shared by KitKat Canada on Instagram, a bright red delivery truck rolls down a busy highway, impossible to miss against the otherwise dull traffic. What really grabs attention, though, is the convoy around it, sleek SUVs flanking the truck on all sides, leaving no room for anyone to pull off another chocolate heist.
Filmed from above, the clip feels almost cinematic, but the tone stays playful. Text on the video reads, “I’m not playing on my phone, I’m taking care of business,” adding a cheeky twist to what looks like a high-security operation.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The post comes shortly after news broke of an unusual theft involving 12 tonnes of KitKat chocolates, a story that quickly spiralled into a viral moment online. The sheer scale and absurdity of the crime led many to dub it the “sweetest heist ever,” with social media buzzing in disbelief and amusement.
Instead of downplaying the incident, the brand leaned right into it. Nestlé, which handles KitKat globally (apart from the United States, where Hershey distributes it), even launched a “stolen KitKat tracker” on April 1, turning the episode into an interactive talking point.
KitKat’s caption summed up its approach perfectly: “We take chocolate seriously around here.”
The response didn’t stop there. Other brands and users quickly joined the conversation. Cadillac Canada chimed in with, “We handle the brakes. You handle the break,” cleverly riffing on the famous slogan.
Meanwhile, users flooded the comments with reactions. “The social media and PR teams working overtime and I’m here for it,” one wrote. Another joked, “I’ll fly out to toronto just to secure a kitkat shipment just lmk a time and place.” A third added, “LOL I saw this today! I was wondering what was going down.”