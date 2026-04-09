KitKat brings in convoy-style security to protect ‘chocolate truck’ after viral heist: ‘At least this shipment’s safe’

After a bizarre chocolate theft recently captured the internet’s imagination, KitKat has decided to have some fun with the situation, and people can’t get enough of it.

In a new video shared by KitKat Canada on Instagram, a bright red delivery truck rolls down a busy highway, impossible to miss against the otherwise dull traffic. What really grabs attention, though, is the convoy around it, sleek SUVs flanking the truck on all sides, leaving no room for anyone to pull off another chocolate heist.

Filmed from above, the clip feels almost cinematic, but the tone stays playful. Text on the video reads, “I’m not playing on my phone, I’m taking care of business,” adding a cheeky twist to what looks like a high-security operation.