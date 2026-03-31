‘New level of bold’: Domino’s UK announces ‘KitKat pizza’ after 12 tonnes of Nestlè chocolate bars go missing

Last week, Nestlé reported that approximately 12 tons of KitKat, which is approximately 4,13,793 bars, were stolen after the cargo left its production facility in Italy for Poland.
The company, headquartered in Vevey, confirmed on Friday that both the truck and its cargo are still missing. The products were intended for markets across Europe.
In response to the incident, Domino’s Pizza UK has announced a new dessert-inspired product. “We would like to share our thoughts and condolences with KitKat following their recent sad news,” the company wrote in a post on Monday. “On a completely unrelated note, we’re pleased to announce we’ll now be selling a new Kit Kat pizza.”
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— Domino’s Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) March 30, 2026
The post has since gone viral across all social media platforms, garnering over nine million views and a wave of reactions. “Using a competitor’s grief to launch a pizza is the most audaciously British marketing move of the year,” a user wrote. “Lol loss for someone and a golden opportunity for someone to increase their sales. What a great marketing and business strategy by Dominos. Giving their condolences to @KITKAT and flourishing their marketing at their best,” another user commented.
“The way you slipped the pizza announcement in there is incredible marketing. Condolences and a product launch in one post is a new level of bold,” a third user reacted.
Following the robbery, Nestlé cautioned that the stolen products could surface through unofficial sales channels across Europe. However, the company emphasised that each bar is traceable via a unique batch code printed on the packaging.
A spokesperson for KitKat explained that consumers, retailers, and wholesalers can verify whether a product is part of the stolen shipment by scanning the batch number. If a match is identified, they will receive instructions on how to notify the company, which will then handle the matter accordingly, the Associated Press (AP) reported
“Whilst we appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes,” KitKat said in a statement.