‘New level of bold’: Domino’s UK announces ‘KitKat pizza’ after 12 tonnes of Nestlè chocolate bars go missing

Last week, Nestlé reported that approximately 12 tons of KitKat, which is approximately 4,13,793 bars, were stolen after the cargo left its production facility in Italy for Poland.

The company, headquartered in Vevey, confirmed on Friday that both the truck and its cargo are still missing. The products were intended for markets across Europe.

In response to the incident, Domino’s Pizza UK has announced a new dessert-inspired product. “We would like to share our thoughts and condolences with KitKat following their recent sad news,” the company wrote in a post on Monday. “On a completely unrelated note, we’re pleased to announce we’ll now be selling a new Kit Kat pizza.”