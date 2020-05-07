‘Toilet within the kitchen’: Bizarre apartment in Sydney leaves netizens confused

Once shared online, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral and be flooded with reactions. Once shared online, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral and be flooded with reactions.

A bizarre apartment in the suburbs of Australia has left netizens dumbfounded after its photograph went viral on social media.

Shared by Twitter user Joan Westenberg, the studio apartment, which is located in Surry Hills, Sydney is being rented out for $380 (28,000 approx) a week. However, it isn’t the high rent of the house that has flummoxed netizens but its unique space-saving design that has prompted the buzz on social media.

Pictures of the apartment show a toilet and a shower located inside the kitchen, with only a glass partition separating it from the cooking area. “Sydney real-estate is a literal toilet in your literal kitchen going for $380 a week in Surry Hills,” wrote Westenberg while sharing the picture.

Sydney real-estate is a literal toilet in your literal kitchen going for $380 a week in Surry Hills. pic.twitter.com/xDTvxwA9JE — Joan Westenberg (@Joanwestenberg) May 4, 2020

Once shared online, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral. “For $330 a week, we get a 3 bedroom house on a 1026 m2 block. Shower and toilet also in the single garage,” wrote a user while retweeting the picture of the apartment.

For $330 a week we get a 3 bedroom house on a 1026 m2 block. Shower and toilet also in the single garage, mainly used to shit in peace away from children and that nice hot outside shower from those cold winter surfs. All this 200 metres from the beach. 👇This is just sad https://t.co/gkOAhCal4F — 🌊Jai Ritter 🌊🤙🖕🤘 (@Rockdad831) May 5, 2020

According to the real estate listing this apartment offers “maximum convenience from the kitchen to the bathroom.” https://t.co/cIYxOmhDdz — Play Final Fantasy VII Remake. For Jessie. 🇯🇵 (@MattSainsb) May 5, 2020

This is absolutely obscene. There’s no other word for it. https://t.co/dy2hFGtUw0 — Isy Oderberg (@yodaberg) May 4, 2020

It was alright as a short-stay AirBnB… but I wouldn’t want to live in it.https://t.co/cDyWAB4HUL https://t.co/p44vsH1If5 — antzpantz (@antzpantz) May 6, 2020

