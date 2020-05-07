Follow Us:
Thursday, May 07, 2020
COVID19

‘Toilet within the kitchen’: Bizarre apartment in Sydney leaves netizens confused

Pictures of the apartment show a toilet and a shower located inside the kitchen, with only a glass partition separating it from the cooking area.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 7, 2020 8:04:43 pm
toilet in kitchen, Surry Hills, toilet kitchen viral pic, kitchen cum toilet, Sydney, Australia, twitter Once shared online, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral and be flooded with reactions.

A bizarre apartment in the suburbs of Australia has left netizens dumbfounded after its photograph went viral on social media.

Shared by Twitter user Joan Westenberg, the studio apartment, which is located in Surry Hills, Sydney is being rented out for $380 (28,000 approx) a week. However, it isn’t the high rent of the house that has flummoxed netizens but its unique space-saving design that has prompted the buzz on social media.

Pictures of the apartment show a toilet and a shower located inside the kitchen, with only a glass partition separating it from the cooking area. “Sydney real-estate is a literal toilet in your literal kitchen going for $380 a week in Surry Hills,” wrote Westenberg while sharing the picture.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral. “For $330 a week, we get a 3 bedroom house on a 1026 m2 block. Shower and toilet also in the single garage,” wrote a user while retweeting the picture of the apartment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement