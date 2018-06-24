Follow Us:
Sunday, June 24, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Kit Harington gets married to Rose Leslie; Netizens thank the ‘fan in the bush’ for sneak peeks

With almost the entire cast of Game of Thrones coming together to see Kit Harington and Rose Leslie exchange their vows at the bride's ancestral castle there, it was nothing less than a feast for the eyes for the fans of the fantasy series across the world.

Breaking what would be like a thousand and more hearts across the world, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie got married on Saturday (June 23) in Scotland. With almost the entire cast of Game of Thrones coming together to see ‘Jon Snow and Ygritte’ exchange their vows at the bride’s ancestral castle there, it was nothing less than a feast for the eyes for the fans of the fantasy series across the world. A quick through Twitter showed many ruing over how terribly heartbroken they were to see the dashing Harington and beautiful Leslie no longer available in the singles’ market, the most chatter was at the Twitter party where everyone unanimously declared that this was the only royal wedding they cared about and wanted televised!

Of course, Red Wedding and Rains of Castamere references too did not escape the ceremony, which had a church service and celebrations that followed. Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, who play the roles of Snow’s sisters on the series turned the heat up with their interesting fashion choices. Others like Richard Madden and Emilia Clarke too joined the couple on their special day.

Netizens meanwhile, couldn’t thank the ‘fan’ hiding in the bushes and uploading videos of the wedding, enough.

Here is how everyone got going on the micro-blogging site about the wedding.

Any thoughts on your favourite couple’s wedding?Let us know in the comments’ section below.

