Kit Harington gets married to Rose Leslie; Netizens thank the ‘fan in the bush’ for sneak peeks

Breaking what would be like a thousand and more hearts across the world, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie got married on Saturday (June 23) in Scotland. With almost the entire cast of Game of Thrones coming together to see ‘Jon Snow and Ygritte’ exchange their vows at the bride’s ancestral castle there, it was nothing less than a feast for the eyes for the fans of the fantasy series across the world. A quick through Twitter showed many ruing over how terribly heartbroken they were to see the dashing Harington and beautiful Leslie no longer available in the singles’ market, the most chatter was at the Twitter party where everyone unanimously declared that this was the only royal wedding they cared about and wanted televised!

Of course, Red Wedding and Rains of Castamere references too did not escape the ceremony, which had a church service and celebrations that followed. Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, who play the roles of Snow’s sisters on the series turned the heat up with their interesting fashion choices. Others like Richard Madden and Emilia Clarke too joined the couple on their special day.

Netizens meanwhile, couldn’t thank the ‘fan’ hiding in the bushes and uploading videos of the wedding, enough.

not even being funny or anything but this is the cutest thing i’ve ever seen

love watching kit harrington n rose leslies wedding from a bush pic.twitter.com/3A4fiNaEZy — megan 🕊 (@trashymegan) June 23, 2018

crying @ rose leslie and kit harringtons wedding

love spying from the bushes pic.twitter.com/JBwFZ7rQtV — beth (@beth_harvie) June 23, 2018

Here is how everyone got going on the micro-blogging site about the wedding.

Am I the only person nervous about the Rose Leslie – Kit Harrington after party? These weddings do not end well you guys #GOT pic.twitter.com/EVo9SCWNrM — Viv Heaton (@viv_heaton) June 23, 2018

why isn’t Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie’s wedding being televised, that’s the royal wedding I wanna see — katy🌿 (@daffodil_kate) June 23, 2018

Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie are getting married today 😭 That’s a royal wedding that should be on tv pic.twitter.com/7lsxmCchA0 — Meghan🦖 (@meghanndoylee) June 23, 2018

Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie getting married this the only royal wedding I care about pic.twitter.com/00CqDAbu2q — Jean Marie 💙 (@JeanxAsh17) June 23, 2018

Richard Madden is honestly an icon for wearing this to Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington’s wedding Nothing but love and respect for MY King in the North pic.twitter.com/bDRvSg8RCw — bubblegum bitch (@queenquesadilla) June 24, 2018

Thanking only Richard Madden for wearing a kilt to Kit Harrington’s wedding pic.twitter.com/WRR1qU3sAv — ailsa (@ailsahomewood) June 23, 2018

If you’re going to Kit Harrington’s wedding today I’d wear your stab vest and sit near the door. Y’know, just in case…#RedWedding — Derek Farrell 🌈 (@DerekIFarrell) June 23, 2018

kit harrington isn’t wearing a kilt to his scottish wedding i’m throwing hands pic.twitter.com/DDLweZs8Y7 — megan 🕊 (@trashymegan) June 23, 2018

Emilia Clarke looks like she’s gonna pull out an umbrella and fly away at Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie’s wedding pic.twitter.com/CyNJYHIUuw — Nathan Dokken (@NathanDokken) June 23, 2018

mood is this guy wearing his baby to kit harrington n rose leslies wedding pic.twitter.com/yLAGH1iyqd — megan 🕊 (@trashymegan) June 23, 2018

Why is Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie’s wedding not being televised ?? The king in the north and Ygritte are gettin married it’s a royal wedding — ali hinojosa (@ali_josa) June 23, 2018

Wish I could watch Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie’s wedding on TV. Better wedding guests than a royal wedding. #GoT — Ashley (@theinkquill) June 22, 2018

Congrats to Kit Harrington & Rose Leslie on getting married. Now that’s a royal wedding I can get behind. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/BUDDRopMZA — Liam Brown (@FLStyle) June 23, 2018

Any thoughts on your favourite couple’s wedding?Let us know in the comments’ section below.

