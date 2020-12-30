Group stage ‘kissing protest’ against COVID-19 restrictions on nightlife in Russian city

The couples argued that ban on nightlife in the city was absurd. (Source: E1.RU/ Facebook)

A group of young people in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg staged a unique protest by kissing in packed metro trains to object to restrictions imposed by authorities to slow the spread of Covid-19. The group claimed they were taking on the ‘unreasonable’ rules that affect entertainment and hospitality industry.

Thirty couples took off their masks and began to kiss and hug inside train coaches of a metro train, taking other passengers by surprise.

The protest was recorded by many and was widely shared on social media:

The protest took place while a song by a band named Pinkglasses titled Let’s Kiss was played. According to a E1.RU report, “the kissing couples put on their masks again and disappeared into the crowd at the Mashinostroiteley station” as the chorus of the song ended.

The report added that the protesters claimed they did not plan to disrupt services or offend anyone.

According to a report by Polit 74, the protest was trying to draw attention to restrictions that led to the cancellation of concerts and closure of bars at 11 pm. The protesters claimed it was absurd that people were being permitted to use crowded public transport.

“Nobody understands why it is forbidden to hold concerts after 23:00, it is forbidden to open dance floors, nothing is forbidden – the venues are on the verge of bankruptcy,” one of the protestors told I’MC.RU. “There are ten times more people in a subway car at rush hour than at any concert.”