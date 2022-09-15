When King Charles III replied to a man asking if he wanted to go out for a beer. Old video goes viral

Ever since the ascension of King Charles III to the British throne, there has been a renewed interest in everything related to him. An old video of the king from July 28 during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham is now going viral.

Popular entertainment and news account LADbible shared the clip on their Twitter handle on September 14 and it has received more than 1.3 million views. The 14-second clip begins with the then Prince of Wales waving to a crowd. Just then someone from the crowd asks him, “Charles, could we go for a beer?”

Unable to hear him at first, Charles engages with the man and asks him to repeat the question. He then responds in a humorous way and asks “where”. Charles then points in the direction of the man and chuckles.

“That is our King. Superb. Proud I met him when 3 years old. Rubbed the top of my head and said fine looking young man,” commented a Twitter user. “That’s seemed like a genuine smile & chuckle. It’s nice to see,” wrote another. “What a laugh that was,” said a third.

LADbible identified the man in the video as Daniel Walker, a senior e-commerce specialist from Birmingham.

Sharing his experience of meeting the new king with the news outlet, he said he was going to meet his friends for a drink after work and suddenly he saw him. He thought, if he was going for a pint, perhaps he’ll ask if the then Prince of Wales wanted one as well.

King Charles III acceded to the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.