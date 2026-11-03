‘Like he was drowning’: King Charles’ rain-soaked moment in Antigua goes viral

A video of King Charles III visibly frustrated after being caught in the rain during a visit to Antigua and Barbuda on November 1 has caught the Internet’s attention.

The 77-year-old was attending celebrations marking the 45th anniversary of Antigua and Barbuda’s independence at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium when the weather changed.

Shortly after Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at the open-air venue, heavy rain started, leaving the royal couple drenched. While Camilla’s white dress was soaked, Charles struggled in his tan suit without an umbrella.

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According to People, Camilla was handed a clear umbrella and walked away from the field to seek shelter, leaving Charles standing in the rain. He appeared irritated as he threw his hands up and tried to get his aides’ attention, repeatedly asking for an umbrella.