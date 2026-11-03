‘Like he was drowning’: King Charles’ rain-soaked moment in Antigua goes viral

King Charles III was attending celebrations marking the 45th anniversary of Antigua and Barbuda’s independence at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiNov 3, 2026 11:59 AM IST
King Charles umbrella videoShortly after Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at the open-air venue, heavy rain started (Photo: @mog_russEN/X)
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A video of King Charles III visibly frustrated after being caught in the rain during a visit to Antigua and Barbuda on November 1 has caught the Internet’s attention.

The 77-year-old was attending celebrations marking the 45th anniversary of Antigua and Barbuda’s independence at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium when the weather changed.

Shortly after Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at the open-air venue, heavy rain started, leaving the royal couple drenched. While Camilla’s white dress was soaked, Charles struggled in his tan suit without an umbrella.

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According to People, Camilla was handed a clear umbrella and walked away from the field to seek shelter, leaving Charles standing in the rain. He appeared irritated as he threw his hands up and tried to get his aides’ attention, repeatedly asking for an umbrella.

At one point, Charles reportedly complained that his trousers were so wet that they were “about to grow watercress”, The Telegraph reported.

A video shared by People showed an aide eventually bringing the monarch a black umbrella. Charles held it over his head before stepping back out into the rain to join officials and inspect the troops.

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The royal couple were later photographed laughing as they sat beside each other to watch the military parade after the rain subsided.

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Their visit to Antigua and Barbuda marked the final leg of their Caribbean tour, which began on October 27 and is scheduled to conclude on November 4. Camilla joined Charles around Halloween, having skipped his earlier solo visits to the Bahamas and Guyana.

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‘Like he was drowning’

The video quickly gained momentum across social media platforms, sparking numerous reactions.

“He really signaled for that umbrella like he was drowning in the ceremony. did the aides just watch him get soaked first?” a user wrote.

“There is always a bad weather avenue & arrangements for such high profile events & well rehearsed too. Not enough contingency planning on the part of host Antiguan govt as well as monarch’s mil staff for not anticipating torrential showers & being ill equipped to save the king,” another user commented.

“Hard finding good help anywhere these days,” a third user reacted.

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