The internet finds this photo of a child during a 40-minute video class ‘totally relatable’

Many adults said they would do the same for their Zoom meetings if it was that long.

Video conferencing is being used to organise various meetings across the world with the pandemic forcing people to stay away from public spaces. But video conferencing can be tiring, and it might explain why people on social media identify with a photo of a child who seems to have collapsed on his chair during a 40-minute online class.

The boy was photographed by his mother Kara McDowell lying on the chair even as his teacher is visible on the laptop screen that is open in front of him.

My Kindergartner on a 40 minute video call is a total mood. pic.twitter.com/WE2RHoFZhM — Kara McDowell pre-order ONE WAY OR ANOTHER (@karajmcdowell) August 7, 2020

The image also sparked a serious discussion about schooling from home during the pandemic and the challenges that parents, students and educators face.

McDowell later shared a picture of her son in which he is smiling and participating in class with his favourite toy.

I’ve gotta say, teachers are trying their best! For balance, here’s another pic from the same day. My Kindergartner happily sharing his stuffed animal during show and tell. 💙 pic.twitter.com/pOW69nwJqX — Kara McDowell pre-order ONE WAY OR ANOTHER (@karajmcdowell) August 9, 2020

Many adults said they could relate with the child and it was exactly how “drained” and “exhausted” they felt after sitting on a Zoom call that lasted longer than 10-15 minutes. Many others thought virtual classes for pre-school is “bit too much”.

there is literally zero need for virtual kindergarten. we gotta start calling bullshit on this stuff. https://t.co/SIN0K0UGYb — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) August 10, 2020

Expecting five year olds to learn this way just seems preposterous https://t.co/t3QLjapY6b — Des ♉️ (@_chismosa_) August 8, 2020

We’ve all been there https://t.co/4HhflfU4VO — Chelsea Klukas (@chelscore) August 10, 2020

me whenever my camera is off https://t.co/hFnfWRWmVL — Kyle Pflug (@kylealden) August 10, 2020

Me working from home https://t.co/VsMuSY4Fic — Madison Funderburk (@09maddie) August 9, 2020

I feel you, kid. https://t.co/nMsilA18n7 — Kelly Wickham Hurst (@mochamomma) August 9, 2020

2020 in one image https://t.co/y3w0l7jm5P — PlannedSickDays (@PlannedSickDays) August 9, 2020

This is me at 21 years old, I can only IMAGINE what it’s like for a 6 year old https://t.co/T739mPSgDR — a.j.f ©️ (@axjszn) August 9, 2020

Also me after my 40 min zoom calls. And I’m a whole entire adult! Lol — isa watson 👩🏾‍💻 (@isadwatson) August 9, 2020

Anything more than 10-15 minutes without a break or activity seems too much — David Iwanow #WearAMask (@davidiwanow) August 8, 2020

I’m 27 and in grad school (clinical psychology of all things) and I have such a hard time with this. I’m also conducting therapy via video chat and being on camera sitting in one spot all day is exhausting — Taylor Nash (@briannenash) August 9, 2020

La encontré en internet pic.twitter.com/fwhdTFBhK3 — ❦ Azul delirio 💚 (@KrissCastilloz) August 9, 2020

Can relate to this easily because we have one 4yo at home who acts almost similarly during her 60-minute three days a week class. — Cherry M P (@cherrymp) August 9, 2020

There have been multiple incidents caught on camera where students were found sleeping during online class.

One such video from Argentina took social media by storm when a young student was caught sleeping on his bed during the class.

The teacher, who was not identified, was quoted in local media as saying: “They fall asleep in class, but falling asleep in bed, that has never happened with any student.”

