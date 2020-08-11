scorecardresearch
The internet finds this photo of a child during a 40-minute video class ‘totally relatable’

The image also sparked a serious discussion about schooling from home during the pandemic and the challenges that parents, students and educators face.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 11, 2020 2:30:11 pm
online class, virtual class, student fall asleep online class, kindergartner asleep online class, covid pandemic online classes, zoom class fails, viral newsMany adults said they would do the same for their Zoom meetings if it was that long.

Video conferencing is being used to organise various meetings across the world with the pandemic forcing people to stay away from public spaces. But video conferencing can be tiring, and it might explain why people on social media identify with a photo of a child who seems to have collapsed on his chair during a 40-minute online class.

The boy was photographed by his mother Kara McDowell lying on the chair even as his teacher is visible on the laptop screen that is open in front of him.

The image also sparked a serious discussion about schooling from home during the pandemic and the challenges that parents, students and educators face.

McDowell later shared a picture of her son in which he is smiling and participating in class with his favourite toy.

Many adults said they could relate with the child and it was exactly how “drained” and “exhausted” they felt after sitting on a Zoom call that lasted longer than 10-15 minutes. Many others thought virtual classes for pre-school is “bit too much”.

There have been multiple incidents caught on camera where students were found sleeping during online class.

One such video from Argentina took social media by storm when a young student was caught sleeping on his bed during the class.

The teacher, who was not identified, was quoted in local media as saying: “They fall asleep in class, but falling asleep in bed, that has never happened with any student.”

 

