Kindergarten teacher’s warm gesture towards bullied student is winning hearts online

A kindergarten teacher’s thoughtful gesture towards one of her students who was being bullied for her short hair is winning praise online. When Shannon Grimm learnt that her student Prisilla Perez doesn’t want to attend Meador Elementary School anymore, she decided to find out the reason behind it. However, when Grimm realised that the little girl was being bullied for her short hair, she decided to cut her own hair in solidarity with the student.

Trouble began after Perez got her hair cut. “Friends started to call her a boy, and those words cut deep,” Grimm told ABC news. She was being teased for her short hair which made her wear a hat even in class. When this went on for an entire year, Grimm decided to take control of the situation. After which, she got her own hair cut and matched the hairstyle of the bullied student.

“I am going to do other things for my friends in the classroom besides teach them. I am going to show them the love and support that they need to learn,” Grimm told the news website.

Moreover, Grimm nominated Perez for the district student of the month award “for her bravery during a difficult time,” where she was honored at the school board meeting with a medal. However, the student presented her teacher with a medal for being her hero.

The Willis Independent School District shared a picture of the student along with her teacher. “Ms. Grimm took matters into her own hands to restore Prisilla’s confidence by cutting her own hair short to match! She even buys matching hair bows for her and her student to wear everyday,” read the post.