A boy invited his kindergarten classmates to adoption hearing, they showed up with hearts

Michael Clark Jr's classmates filled up the rows of the Kent County courtroom in Michigan and even told the judge about just how much their classmate meant to them.

Published: December 6, 2019
Adoption hearing of Michael Clark Jr Michael Clark Jr (left) at his adoption hearing with his classmates (Source: Kent County, Michigan Facebook page)

Five-year-old Michael Clark Jr was being adopted Thursday and all his classmates from kindergarten were invited for the hearing. In a heartwarming gesture, his classmates filled up the rows of the Kent County courtroom in Michigan and even told the judge about just how much their classmate meant to them.

Michael’s mother told CNN that the boy’s teacher had proposed the idea of having his classmates at the adoption hearing, and after she agreed, had ensured that all the arrangements were made.

So while Michael’s adoption was being finalised, there was an entire row of hearts in the background as his classmates waved them. The students also spoke about Michael.

One child spoke about how Michael is his “best friend”, while another simply said “I love Michael”, reported ABC.

A video of the hearing showed the five-year-old, with his new parents and the judge, as he hit the gavel and confirmed his adoption. The entire class also posed for photos with Michael and his parents after the hearing. The five-year-old was adopted by a couple in whose care he has been for a year now.

The court posted a picture of the family during the adoption hearing and it quickly went viral:

There were also videos of the hearing in which the class can be seen together:

Here’s how people reacted to the story:

