Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Kind stranger helps calm kid who was separated from his parents in the metro in France. Watch

A video of the entire incident was posted on Instagram by Good News Correspondent.

Kind stranger helps calm down boy after he lost his parents on metro in France, kindness, help, stranger, heartwarming, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe boy looks panicked when he lost his parents on the metro.
It is heart-warming to see strangers stepping in to help others when the need arises. A little boy got separated from his parents on a metro train in France and felt panicked before a kind stranger stepped in to help calm the boy down and make a call to his parents.

A video of the entire incident was shared on Instagram by the page Good News Correspondent Monday. The boy looks panicked when he lost his parents on the metro as it seems the gates closed and the boy failed to deboard. He was shouting for them before a kind woman stepped in to comfort the boy. She gave him her mobile phone so he could make a call. A passenger on the metro recorded the entire incident.

Also Read |Stranger saves family from house fire; camera captures heroic moment

“(France): This young boy lost his parents on the metro but this kind stranger stepped in to calm him down and offer help. Boy was able to make contact with his father and was reunited with him several minutes later,” reads the caption.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the clip has amassed more than 1.01 lakh views.

“Poor kid. That is such a scary feeling. So nice that someone helped him,” commented a user. “Beautiful love language of caring,” said another. “Oh how scary for that kid. So thankful for all those kind strangers who helped him,” another netizen wrote.

“Oh my gosh, that poor kid. How scary for him and his parents. Thank goodness for that person who helped him. There is still love and kindness in this world,” said another individual.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 02:12:35 pm
