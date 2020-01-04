Kind man pays off Uber driver’s college debt and attends her graduation

The two struck up a bond and kept in touch and a month later, he also turned up at her graduation continuing his support. (Source: LaTonya Young/ Facebook) The two struck up a bond and kept in touch and a month later, he also turned up at her graduation continuing his support. (Source: LaTonya Young/ Facebook)

In a heartwarming gesture, a passenger not only paid off his Uber driver’s college fees debt but was also there to support her on the graduation day.

LaTonya Young, 43-year-old single mom was doing two jobs a day to support her family and complete her education by working as a hairstylist by day and as an Uber driver by night. And it was on one of her trips at night she met a kindhearted stranger Kevin Esch, who came forward to help.

Young, who was driving Esch to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for an Atlanta United game began talking and she started sharing her life story. She told her passenger how she had to drop out of college at age 16 after giving birth to her first child and recently dropped out again of Georgia State University because of an unpaid $700 balance.

Little did she know that this conversation would change her life.

“Every time I got ready to pay the money, my kids needed something,” Young said, recounting the story to WSB. “I said, ‘OK, I’ll just wait.'”

A few days after that fateful ride, the university reached out to Young. “The message stated, ‘You can register for classes now.’ I was literally blown away. A stranger has never done that, or done anything like that, for me,” she told ABC 13. Esch paid off her debts and it helped her to get an associate degree in criminal justice.

Literally “blown away” by the sweet gesture, the woman maintained her grades “just trying to make sure he knows I appreciate him.”

The two struck up a bond and kept in touch and a month later, he also turned up at her graduation continuing his support.

“You never know who God will send to change your life🙏🏾” she wrote sharing a few images with Esch from the graduation day. “All thanks to the man upstairs…I had my son at a young age.. dropped out of high school.. 🧐… but It’s not how you start in life… it’s how you finish!!❤️ I’m encouraging you all that need an extra push not to give up,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

“There was something about Latonya that just — she resonates with me and we developed an incredible friendship now and I am incredibly proud of what she’s done,” the man told CNN. “I could’ve bought new clothes or I could’ve helped someone out. And what has come back to me has come back a hundredfold and I would do it 1,000 times over,” he added.

With this support the single-mom now is looking forward to be back in class this month to pursue her bachelor’s degree with hopes of becoming a lawyer.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd