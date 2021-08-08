Kim Kardashian’s ‘Donda’ all-black ensemble triggers meme fest online

scorecardresearch
August 8, 2021 5:58:21 pm

Kim Kardashian’s outfit at Kanye West’s second Donda listening party has triggered a meme fest on social media, after the American socialite tweeted pictures of a full black Balenciaga jumpsuit and mask.

ALSO READ |‘I honestly can’t do this anymore’: Kim Kardashian breaks down over marriage troubles on KUWTK

In the series of pictures posted on social media, Kardashian is seen in knee-length boots, a long-sleeve top paired with skintight pants, and a full-face-covering mask with narrow slits for her eyes and mouth at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This is the second time West held a listening party at the venue, where he has been staying to complete the album that has been named after his late mother.

Kardashian’s presence at Kanye’s event, with their children North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm, has triggered reconciliation hopes among fans, CNN reported. However, it was her outfit that grabbed most of the attention online.

Netizens bombarded the microblogging website with memes and jokes, wondering what inspired Kardashian’s outfit, from rubber man to American Horror Stories.

Kardashian had filed for divorce in February this year after a marriage of six years.

