Kim Kardashian’s ‘Donda’ all-black ensemble triggers meme fest online

Kim Kardashian’s outfit at Kanye West’s second Donda listening party has triggered a meme fest on social media, after the American socialite tweeted pictures of a full black Balenciaga jumpsuit and mask.

In the series of pictures posted on social media, Kardashian is seen in knee-length boots, a long-sleeve top paired with skintight pants, and a full-face-covering mask with narrow slits for her eyes and mouth at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This is the second time West held a listening party at the venue, where he has been staying to complete the album that has been named after his late mother.

Kardashian’s presence at Kanye’s event, with their children North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm, has triggered reconciliation hopes among fans, CNN reported. However, it was her outfit that grabbed most of the attention online.

Netizens bombarded the microblogging website with memes and jokes, wondering what inspired Kardashian’s outfit, from rubber man to American Horror Stories.

Imagine wearing Kanye’s outfit to a bank. https://t.co/5vdwlZeqhG — Willy (@Ogwills1) August 7, 2021

What in the American horror stories episode 1 Rubber woman is going on here Kimberly? pic.twitter.com/xdNswNvxax — skinny legend? (@wale__awe) August 7, 2021

only i see it pic.twitter.com/NyJTynsZMH — 𝔽𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕜 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕣𝕠 ❼ (@f_alejx7) August 7, 2021

It’s giving Rubber Man from Horror Story😭 pic.twitter.com/OLWKBsYRtz — summer thee pony🐎 (@_SummerNicoleee) August 7, 2021

I thought you were the culprit in Detective Conan😌 pic.twitter.com/HMOpSbWBGb — Ajeng Resista (@valyrianstitch) August 7, 2021

Kardashian had filed for divorce in February this year after a marriage of six years.