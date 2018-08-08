Kim Kardashian’s awkward photoshoot is now a viral meme; these will leave you ROFL-ing!

Kim Kardashian’s uncomfortable pose has got Twitterati’s attention. (Source: VisuallyBetter/Twitter) Kim Kardashian’s uncomfortable pose has got Twitterati’s attention. (Source: VisuallyBetter/Twitter)

American television personality Kim Kardashian West’s photoshoots often catch people’s attention, for obvious reasons. Back in 2016, the 37-year-old socialite broke the Internet with her controversial nude pictures that appeared in the Paper magazine. This time, it’s a photoshoot she did for her husband Kanye West’s clothing brand.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a picture from the shoot. The picture shows Kardashian lying on a bed modelling with a pair of Yeezy sneakers. However, people seemed to notice not the shoes, but the socialite’s pose and her blank expression. The tweet received over five thousand retweets and over 60 thousand likes at the time of writing.

It did not take tweeple much time to come up with creative memes with the picture. Here are some of the funniest memes that are sure to leave you ROFL-ing!

Omg this looks like when Peter rolled on Lois while they were sleeping pic.twitter.com/MEMC8YelsX — eddie (@eddiebruh12) August 7, 2018

I’m trying but all these other memes are hilarious 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/J6esgwgIXO — Joshua Kyle Jonathan (@JKJdot2) August 7, 2018

pic.twitter.com/aYQIJIl67G — unos em contextos nada a ver (@unosemcontextos) August 8, 2018

What do you have to say about these memes? Tell us in the comments section below.

