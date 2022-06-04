Kim Kardashian says she would ‘eat pooo’ if it made her look younger, netizens don’t buy it

It’s not unusual for Kim Kardashian to take the internet by storm, be it for her fashion choices or brand campaigns. However, when the American TV personality and socialite trended globally recently, it was for her bizarre statement that she would eat “poop” if that made her look younger.

“I’ll try anything,” Kim said in an interview with The New York Times. “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might,” she said as she spoke ahead of the launch of her new skincare brand.

Now, the statement has left most feeling nauseated and created a buzz online.

Kim is set to launch ‘SKKN BY KIM’ on June 21. In a recently released promo video, she detailed the inspiration behind her latest beauty endeavour, which she says provides her “years of experience and facials and dermatologist appointments” in bottle form. However, faeces is not one of the ingredients in her nine-step skincare routine.



Instead of her upcoming project, netizens couldn’t move past the wacky statement. It quickly became a hot topic on Twitter. While some dismissed it as “yet another silly remark” and that saying she would actually “never do it”, others took the opportunity to poke fun at her. Memes and jokes galore on the platform, but many also shared serious thoughts as they weighed in.

Many, in regards to skin care and her statement, said it is high time people, mostly women, are not made to feel ashamed to “look their age”, and that there’s nothing wrong in not looking young.

I think so too. But there’s still a lil truth in every joke idk! She does make her living predominantly off her looks so she doesn’t have the luxury of not looking beautiful and youthful. IMO. — Cheyune (@Cheyune1) June 3, 2022

the obsession with trying to defy nature is INSANE ageing is perfectly normal. the lines/texture on ur face are indicative of the emotions you’ve expressed throughout the years you have existed and experienced life … and there’s nothing wrong with that. https://t.co/HchZh5iuyU — bis. 🦋 (@packetstani) June 2, 2022

In all seriousness this is so unfortunate. Let’s normalize not being afraid to age and grow old. The only reason you would want to be young forever is if you’re not satisfied with life, and thats coming from someone so rich smh. money ≠ happiness — Drika (@DrikaCeleste) June 2, 2022

@KimKardashian I know your new product to push is 💩bc you and @goop think it’s funny to push harmful crap on insecure consumers, but if you eat poop you really can acquire a lot of medical conditions, some are lifelong. I can’t believe I’m asking a grown woman to not eat shit. pic.twitter.com/5rrdXHF8tb — Crimeandpen (@crimeandpen) June 3, 2022

Hot take: Kim K’s comments on “eating poop every day to look younger” is extremely harmful messaging to girls & women, esp adolescents struggling with body image or women adapting to their changing bodies. Disappointed to see so many news outlets covering this as if it normal. — Lea Silvert, MA (@LWSilvert) June 2, 2022

I drink lots of water, exercise, take a daily multi vitamin, exfoliate with pudding stones from Jamaica Pond & get monthly facials using red clay from the @fenwaypark infield. But I draw the line at eating poop every day. 💩 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/iBhBO5PfyG — Thomas Sullivan (@TomSullBoston1) June 3, 2022

I bet poop is in Kim K’s new skin care brand — Emerson (@emmsheffield) June 2, 2022

my reaction to finding out that kim k would eat poop to make herself look younger https://t.co/99ktJ3QLe6 — caroline ♔✰❀ (@chloeiskween) June 2, 2022

If Kim K is eating any processed food made in America, she’s probably already eating poop. 🤷‍♂️ #TYTLive — Paul Lenkic (@PaulLenkic) June 3, 2022

My face when I read Kim K is willing to eat poop to stay young….. Anyone still say they will smash? Let me know so I know to avoid your energy. 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/zDfnTV0Hs1 — ThaCocoGoddess (@ThaCocoGoddess1) June 2, 2022

“I’m not acting like it comes easier or it’s all natural. You just don’t wake up and use whatever. You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers – all of that is work,” she said, delving into all it takes to look flawless her her.