Oil painting by Kim Kardashian’s daughter North-West sparks online debate

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram, sharing a picture of an oil painting which she claimed was by her daughter North-West.

The painting, which featured an impressive blue-hued landscape with a lake, trees and snow-capped mountains, soon prompted many reactions online. The oil painting was also compared to the work of a famed artist, Bob Ross.

While many questioned whether a seven-year-old could paint such a realistic painting, others weighed in with memes and jokes.

I will bet anything (even my life) that this painting was not done by north west pic.twitter.com/aaegkDJJKO — Ethan (@sirconeus) February 8, 2021

Did you guys see North West’s painting? pic.twitter.com/YtdUwtUeBj — 𝐤𝐚𝐲𝐲𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 (@kayyorkcity) February 10, 2021

The memes are funny but I took a Bob Ross painting class when I was 7, like North West, and the whole point is that they all turn out that nice. Mine is like identical. — The Yank Beour (@searchforjuice) February 10, 2021

Fam if North West really painting like that at 7 she need her own tv show 😂 — Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) February 9, 2021

NORTH WEST DID PAINT THE PAINTING I BELIEVE IN HER

>:( — !!thea beth!!! (@theabethv) February 9, 2021

I want to watch a video of North West painting. I am absolutely dumbfounded at that picture kim posted and now I just have to see it live. Not even an ounce of that talent lives within me 😭 — b🧛🏽♀️ (@helllswamp) February 9, 2021

The north west painting drama has been the highlight of my day ngl — Holly Greaves (@hollygreavess) February 9, 2021

2021 is already worth it for the drama over North West’s painting that is all — Ruby Harris (@rubyharris_) February 10, 2021

You can tell by looking that it’s not a Bob Ross painting, but that’s not what I’m saying. I’m just saying it’s NOT a North West painting. — Baron Joggie (@dragonbort) February 9, 2021

North West made a beautiful painting of a landscape and people think that she didn’t actually do it — Your Friendly Neighborhood Hot Topic Employee (@Jayla_Zoe) February 10, 2021

Imma let you finish – but North West had one of the greatest paintings of all time. @KimKardashian @kanyewest pic.twitter.com/ADO2t7uOlk — Kiley Shekleton (@KileyBoeding) February 9, 2021

I love this painting by North West pic.twitter.com/A45xV6q4NR — Tommy (@Tommy_Byrn) February 9, 2021

gonna need north west to do a tutorial on that painting bob ross style — brea🧚🏾♀️ (@spisceyyy) February 9, 2021

As many questioned the seven-year-old’s talent, Kardashian, 40, came forward, defending her daughter. Once again taking to Instagram, Kardashian reiterated the fact that her daughter was entirely responsible for the painting.

“Don’t play with me when it comes to my children!!!” she wrote, re-sharing a number of articles and tweets, talking about her daughter’s artwork.

“My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured,” she wrote.