Thursday, February 11, 2021
Latest news

Oil painting by Kim Kardashian’s daughter North-West sparks online debate

The painting, which featured an impressive blue-hued landscape with a lake, tress and snow capped mountains, prompted many reactions online and was also compared to the work of a famed artist, Bob Ross.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 11, 2021 5:09:43 pm
Kim Kardashian, North West oil painting, Twitter reaction, Trending news, North West oil painting vs bob Ross, North West oil painting memes, North West oil painting jokes, Trending news, Indian Express news.While many questioned whether a 7 year old could paint such realistic painting, others weighed in on their opinion with memes and jokes.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently took to Instagram, sharing a picture of an oil painting which she claimed was by her daughter North-West.

The painting, which featured an impressive blue-hued landscape with a lake, trees and snow-capped mountains, soon prompted many reactions online. The oil painting was also compared to the work of a famed artist, Bob Ross.

While many questioned whether a seven-year-old could paint such a realistic painting, others weighed in with memes and jokes.

Take a look here:

As many questioned the seven-year-old’s talent, Kardashian, 40, came forward, defending her daughter. Once again taking to Instagram, Kardashian reiterated the fact that her daughter was entirely responsible for the painting.

“Don’t play with me when it comes to my children!!!” she wrote, re-sharing a number of articles and tweets, talking about her daughter’s artwork.

“My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured,” she wrote.

