Kim Kardashian tweets about birthday party on private island, criticised for ‘tone deaf’ post

Kim Kardashian West is drawing flak on social media after she shared photos from a lavish party held on a private island to celebrate her birthday.

The reality television star tweeted that the trip to a private island came after “two weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine”. She also wrote that she was “humbly reminded of how privileged my life is”.

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more,” she wrote while posting pictures of her friends and family enjoying at the private island.

However, the tweets drew criticism on social media, coming at a time when the global death toll due to Covid-19 is over 1.1 million. Many said the post was ‘tone deaf’ and reeked of lack of awareness. Many also mocked the reality television star with memes.

This thread is so repulsive it makes me want to vomit.

The tweet also became a meme with many coming up with variants of it.

