scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

‘Sharing drinks, watching missile parades’: Kim Jong Un’s daughter grabs eyeballs at military event

The young girl’s presence at the parade has sparked speculations that she could be future leader of the hereditary dictatorship country, an Associated Press report said.

Kim Jong Un's daughter at military eventKim Ju Ae, the second-born child is believed to be around 10 years old and it was her fifth known public appearance.

North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong Un was seen with his daughter who grabbed eyeballs during a massive military parade held Wednesday night in Pyongyang. She strolled through the red carpet holding her father’s hand.

In a clip shared by Reuters on Instagram, she is seen sharing drinks with Kim, descending the steps, watching the spectacular show pulled off by the military. Quite gleefully, she is seen smiling, interacting with Kim and holding his cheeks adorably as they watch the events.

The military parade showcased the latest hardware in Kim’s growing nuclear arsenal. The young girl’s presence at the parade has sparked speculations that she could be future leader of the hereditary dictatorship country, an Associated Press report said.

ALSO READ |North Korea releases Hollywood-style video for latest missile launch starring Kim Jong-un

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reuters (@reuters)

Citing state media, the AP report said Kim Ju Ae has been referred to as “respected” and “beloved”. A photograph showed her sitting in the seat of honour at a banquet, along with generals and her parents. Kim Ju Ae, the second-born child is believed to be around 10 years old and it was her fifth known public appearance. A day before the parade, the nuclear-armed country’s leader brought his daughter to visit troops as he appreciated them.

”For all we know this is just him doting on a favourite child, but the more that she shows up, the more it seems that she’s either being fully groomed for leadership or at least floated as a possibility,” Mason Richey, a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul was quoted as saying by Reuters.

What is more clear is a message that the country’s nuclear weapons are for posterity, and she’s a part of that, he added. “So another way of signalling that denuclearisation is totally off the table,” Richey said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...

Rachel Minyoung Lee, a North Korea expert with the Vienna-based Open Nuclear Network, told Reuters that it is premature to conclude that Ju Ae is being prepared for leadership, but agreed that her presence at exclusively military events suggests the main purpose is to underscore the importance of continued weapons development for the security of future generations.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 13:44 IST
Next Story

Hansika Motwani addresses accusations that she broke up husband Sohael Kathuria’s first marriage: ‘Because I’m a public figure…’

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close