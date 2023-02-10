‘Sharing drinks, watching missile parades’: Kim Jong Un’s daughter grabs eyeballs at military event

North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong Un was seen with his daughter who grabbed eyeballs during a massive military parade held Wednesday night in Pyongyang. She strolled through the red carpet holding her father’s hand.

In a clip shared by Reuters on Instagram, she is seen sharing drinks with Kim, descending the steps, watching the spectacular show pulled off by the military. Quite gleefully, she is seen smiling, interacting with Kim and holding his cheeks adorably as they watch the events.

The military parade showcased the latest hardware in Kim’s growing nuclear arsenal. The young girl’s presence at the parade has sparked speculations that she could be future leader of the hereditary dictatorship country, an Associated Press report said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reuters (@reuters)

Citing state media, the AP report said Kim Ju Ae has been referred to as “respected” and “beloved”. A photograph showed her sitting in the seat of honour at a banquet, along with generals and her parents. Kim Ju Ae, the second-born child is believed to be around 10 years old and it was her fifth known public appearance. A day before the parade, the nuclear-armed country’s leader brought his daughter to visit troops as he appreciated them.

”For all we know this is just him doting on a favourite child, but the more that she shows up, the more it seems that she’s either being fully groomed for leadership or at least floated as a possibility,” Mason Richey, a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul was quoted as saying by Reuters.

What is more clear is a message that the country’s nuclear weapons are for posterity, and she’s a part of that, he added. “So another way of signalling that denuclearisation is totally off the table,” Richey said.

Rachel Minyoung Lee, a North Korea expert with the Vienna-based Open Nuclear Network, told Reuters that it is premature to conclude that Ju Ae is being prepared for leadership, but agreed that her presence at exclusively military events suggests the main purpose is to underscore the importance of continued weapons development for the security of future generations.