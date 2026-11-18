A video of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un taking a break to watch his daughter ski is going viral on social media, with the cost of her outfit sparking widespread debate.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim Ju-ae joined her father during an inspection of construction sites in the Samjiyon City tourism zone on Sunday and Monday.

Watch the video here:

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Cost of the ski outfit

South Korean media speculated the ski outfit was from French luxury ski brands Rossignol and Salomon, based on a triangular logo on her sleeve and an “S” near her knee.

Her poles and skis appeared to have the logo of Swiss brand Stockli, whose skis sell for more than 1,000 euros; equivalent to $1,100. The Korea Herald reported that the jacket and ski trousers are worth $1500.

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According to SBS News, Kim Ju-ae has learned horseback riding and skiing while being homeschooled in Pyongyang.

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From rich-poor divide to father-daughter relationship

The photos sparked discussion about the rich-poor divide in North Korea, where, according to the South China Morning Post, the average monthly salary is 100,000 won ($110).

“If you make 110 (US dollars) a year, you are doomed,” a social media user commented.

Some also pointed to the video, saying it was a heartwarming father-daughter moment.

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“Knowing he controls the media that leaves their country and he chooses to show his daughter off is kinda cute,” another user commented.

“More supportive than my father btw,” a third user said.