North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un makes public appearance amid health rumours, memes flood social media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a public appearance for the first time in 20 days amid rumours of his deteriorating health and even possible death. State media outlet Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim cut the ribbon to open a fertilizer plant in Sunchon, north of Pyongyang, and soon pictures and videos of his appearance went viral. Social media was abuzz with mentions of his name and people were quick to say they have delete their memes, which earlier celebrated his health condition.

“All the participants broke into thunderous cheers of ‘hurrah!’ extending the greatest glory to the Supreme Leader,” KCNA said, according to a translation of its report by South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

An official newspaper of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Saturday published photos. According to Xinhua, “A large photo of Kim smiling and looking healthy is displayed in the center of the front page, with eight pictures of Kim attending the event printed down below. The second page continues with the story and several other photos.”

Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong as well as other senior officials, including Pak Pong Ju, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, were also present at the ceremony.

NEW photos of Kim Jong Un: KJU was reported to have attended a ribbon cutting event at the Sunchon fertilizer factory to mark May 1’s International Labor Day, making it his first public appearance in state media in 21 days. https://t.co/LAeDR8b2DE pic.twitter.com/0FBVlUWgZF — NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) May 1, 2020

Soon as Kim’s looking remarkably cheerful photos flooded the internet, people started sharing jokes and memes about the how he must be reacting to all the rumours and people who participated in it.

When #KimJongUn appeared in the public after rumors of his death World people : pic.twitter.com/Hx47dPXA6Z — MaziOlisa✍🏽🦁 (@nee_dles) May 2, 2020

For todays news concerning Kim Jong Un (According to the State news he visited the opening ceremony of a new factory). -Chris pic.twitter.com/NCoZeh0CQO — Schaffrillas (@Schaffrillas) May 2, 2020

*News* Kim Jong un is alive People who made fun of his death right now :#KimJungUn pic.twitter.com/qYfeFi0u9V — Depressed Ladka (@Palpendikular) May 2, 2020

#NorthKorea… #NorthKorea….He is ready for them to conduct missiles on em’ all 🤣🤣🤣!!..SHORETEST PEOPLE’S HAVE THE LONGEST LIVES..eg:- Kim Jong un . pic.twitter.com/cgVIgFLCOz — Suryavamsikrishna (@Suryavamsikrish) May 2, 2020

Sir, these r the complete details of people who trolled you…#NorthKorea #KimJongUn pic.twitter.com/TrEan3wMEu — Ashish Dobariya (@Ashishpatel500) May 2, 2020

LIVE INSIDER FOOTAGE OF KIM JONG UN MAKING HIS FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE IN 20 DAYS !!! #KimJongUn pic.twitter.com/XEqZtvSsfW — Alec (@AlecOutHere) May 2, 2020

Even though neighbouring South Korea said they had not seen any unusual activity and even denied reports of his death, the rumour mills kept growing louder. The DPRK top leader was last seen on April 11, when he presided over a meeting to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

This was not the first time the North Korean leader disappeared from public view. In February, he was absent for almost three weeks without bizarre speculation. In 2014, he was absent for 40 days — then the rumours went that he had been ousted in a political coup. But he was again back in public eye.

