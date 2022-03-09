scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
‘Killing stone’ splits, triggers panic among superstitious believers in Japan. Netizens share worries

Based on the mythology of the Sessho-seki or “killing stone”, it is said to contain the transformed corpse of a beautiful woman, Tamamo-no-Mae.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 9, 2022 3:53:48 pm
killing stone, killing stone in Japan, superstition , Japan, indian expressAccording to local reports, the stone could have split in half after rainwater got into its cracks leading it to break.

After a famous volcanic rock or the so-called “killing stone” was found split in two in Japan, superstitious believers have taken to social media to share their worries about an evil demon.

Based on the mythology of the Sessho-seki or “killing stone”, it is said to contain the transformed corpse of a beautiful woman, Tamamo-no-Mae. It is believed that the woman was an evil nine-tailed fox in disguise and a part of a feudal landlord’s secret plot to kill Emperor Toba, as per The Guardian report.

The fox’s spirit was then transferred into the stone in Tochigi near Tokyo. It is believed that the rock was destroyed many years ago and the spirit was exorcised by a Buddhist monk, who later scattered pieces of the rock across Japan. However, many people believe that the spirit’s home is still on the slopes of the volcano, Mount Nasu. Superstition has it that it would prove fatal to anyone who comes in contact with the stone.

Visitors who spotted the split stone shared the story of their terrifying moments online. “I came alone to Sesshoseki, where the legend of the nine-tailed fox remains. The big rock in the middle wrapped around with a rope is that …It was supposed to be, but the rock was split in half and the rope was also detached. If it’s a manga, it’s a pattern that the seal is broken and it’s possessed by the nine-tailed fox, and I feel like I’ve seen something that shouldn’t be seen,” reads the translation of the tweet in Japanese.

According to local reports, the stone could have split in half after rainwater got into its cracks leading it to break. And, the cracks appeared several years ago, The Daily Mail said citing local media reports.

Local and national government officials will decide what happens to the stone now, as per The Guardian report citing The Shimotsuke Shimbun newspaper. One of the officials was quoted as saying that he would like it returned to its original form.

