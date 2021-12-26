Watch: Killer whales spotted off busy Rio De Janeiro beach

Earlier this month, a family of three orcas (also known as killer whales) was spotted near a crowded beach at Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. The appearance shocked the onlookers as the three sea mammals frolicked in the shallow waters of the Ipanema beach.

In a video released by Reuters, one can see paddleboarders coming closer to the orcas to get a better look at them. Jefferson de Souza, a paddleboarder who was there at the moment, expressed his awe while speaking to the media. “Man, it was an incredible moment, unique,” he said. “I don’t even know how to explain it, just being among those animals.”

ICYMI: A rare sight – Killer whales were spotted off Rio de Janeiro’s Ipanema beach pic.twitter.com/jVqZUXzwq2 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 26, 2021

What is interesting is that orcas are not known to venture this close to densely populated beaches. However, it is speculated that these mammals, who prefer colder water temperatures, might have been drawn to the Ipanema beach’s cold currents that are common at this time of the year.

I’m from #RiodeJaneiro and every penguins surf to our beaches, but Orcas? That’s new… https://t.co/fnDi090Gf3 — Rio Went to the Beach and Now Has Laser Eyeballs! (@riomarcos1) December 25, 2021

In June, a pod of about 33 humpback whales was seen in Australia. This perplexed experts as humpback whales travel in small pods of two to five. Climate change, overfishing, and ocean pollution have led to many behavioral changes amongst whales, often baffling cetologists.