Watch video: Killer whales attack each other in US amusement park

Disturbing footage showing two killer whales attacking each other at SeaWorld, an amusement park in the US, has surfaced online.

The eyewitness footage was shared by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). The clip showed the two orcas attacking each other in the pool. A terrified child is heard saying in the background, “How is it still alive? I thought they hug each other, not fight each other.”

“We all immediately saw blood soaking the water which triggered my 9 year old daughter to start crying,” an eyewitness was quoted as saying by PETA in a tweet. Citing the eyewitness, the animal rights group said in a press release that bite marks and fresh wounds were seen on the side of a whale.

Watch the video here:

BREAKING: Orcas ATTACKED their tankmate at SeaWorld! The eyewitness stated, “We all immediately saw blood soaking the water which triggered my 9 year old daughter to start crying.” pic.twitter.com/HqFbBm5OhR — PETA (@peta) August 5, 2022

PETA also said it had filed a complaint against the amusement park with the US Department of Agriculture alleging federal violations of the Animal Welfare Act over housing incompatible animals together. The press release added that the incident happened a day after an orca had died.

“In two days, one orca has died and another has been attacked by other frustrated, closely confined orcas, resulting in a serious injury—and young children were witnesses to the carnage,” Tracy Reiman, PETA executive vice-president, said in the press release.

However, SeaWorld has claimed the video is misleading. A spokesperson for the amusement park was quoted as saying by The Daily Star, “The video released by PETA is misleading and mischaracterized.”

“In fact, it shows common orca behaviours exhibited by both wild populations and those in human care as part of natural social interactions,” the spokesperson added.