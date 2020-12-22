As Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii, social media flooded with pictures, videos of spectacle

Pictures and videos on social media show the crater named Halemaumau illuminated by the hot lava as plumes of hot gas and steam burst out of the crater.

Social media was flooded with pictures and videos after the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii’s Big Island erupted on December 20 which was followed by an earthquake of magnitude 4.4.

According to an advisory from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at the volcano’s south flank at around at 10:36 pm local time, about an hour the volcano started erupting late Sunday.

Pictures and videos on social media show the crater named Halemaumau illuminated by the hot lava as plumes of hot gas and steam burst out of the crater.

According to reports, in the first few hours of the eruption, lava mixed rapidly with water in the summit’s Crater Lake to create steam. The sky above also reportedly turned into shades of orange and red.

The crater is located within Hawaii’s Volcanoes National Park and was home to a longstanding lava lake that was present for years before a 2018 eruption caused it to drain, news agency AP reported.

Take a look here:

December 21, 2020 – sunrise at the new eruption site in Kīlauea caldera. pic.twitter.com/8TCPsS37Ci — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) December 21, 2020

As of just after 6 am HST on Dec 21, 2020, the middle of the 3 fissures that opened at Kīlauea last night has paused; the main eastern and weaker western fissures remain active. Lava continues to fill Halemaʻumaʻu, and volcanic gas and glass (Pele’s hair) travels downwind. pic.twitter.com/lBJXJ3EBoG — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) December 21, 2020

Kilauea Volcano is erupting again … pic.twitter.com/beT8mRz22b — Howie Chamberlain (@HowieChamberla1) December 21, 2020

As soon as news of the volcano broke on the internet, many shared their reactions on social media. Take a look here:

Earth is angry at stupid humans rigging and polluting enviornment — crystalin (@roseqrt) December 21, 2020

Can I get that in cartoon format? — Dury 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🤝🇮🇪☘🥊 (@FannyBaws20) December 21, 2020

That didn’t take long….. 😉 — CornRaptor (@CornRaptor) December 21, 2020

SO 2020. — NapaValleyChick (@NapaValleyChick) December 21, 2020

2020 is now complete. — Matthias, Piled higher and Deeper (@sanggr3al) December 21, 2020

Beautiful to look at but so scary for people living there. Stay safe everyone in beautiful Hawaii. — Danie Wilson (@DanieWilson2) December 21, 2020

As the eruption began, Hawaii County Civil Defence Agency on Twitter issued a warning to residents and advised them to stay indoors.

An advisory was also issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the eruption.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports an eruption at the Halemaumau Crater of the Kilauea Volcano. Trade winds will push any embedded ash toward the Southwest. Fallout is likely in the Kau District in Wood Valley, Pahala, Naalehu and Ocean View. Stay indoors to avoid Exposu — COH Civil Defense (@CivilDefenseHI) December 21, 2020

According to The Guardian, the volcano erupted last in 2018. As per the report, the lava reportedly flowed for over 4 months, destroying homes and displacing people.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd