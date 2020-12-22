scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Top news

As Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii, social media flooded with pictures, videos of spectacle

According to reports, in the first few hours of the eruption, lava mixed rapidly with water in the summit’s Crater Lake to create steam. The sky above the eruption also reportedly turned into shades of orange and red.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 22, 2020 6:52:43 pm
Hawaii, Hawaii volcano, Kilauea volcano eruption, Kilauea volcano 2020, Kilauea volcano viral video, Kilauea volcano eruption video, Kilauea volcano eruption pictures, Kilauea volcano social media, Kilauea volcano earthquake, Big Island volcano, Trending news, Indian Express news.Pictures and videos on social media show the crater named Halemaumau illuminated by the hot lava as plumes of hot gas and steam burst out of the crater.

Social media was flooded with pictures and videos after the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii’s Big Island erupted on December 20 which was followed by an earthquake of magnitude 4.4.

According to an advisory from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at the volcano’s south flank at around at 10:36 pm local time, about an hour the volcano started erupting late Sunday.

Pictures and videos on social media show the crater named Halemaumau illuminated by the hot lava as plumes of hot gas and steam burst out of the crater.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Viral Right Now
Click here for more

According to reports, in the first few hours of the eruption, lava mixed rapidly with water in the summit’s Crater Lake to create steam. The sky above also reportedly turned into shades of orange and red.

The crater is located within Hawaii’s Volcanoes National Park and was home to a longstanding lava lake that was present for years before a 2018 eruption caused it to drain, news agency AP reported.

Take a look here:

As soon as news of the volcano broke on the internet, many shared their reactions on social media. Take a look here:

As the eruption began, Hawaii County Civil Defence Agency on Twitter issued a warning to residents and advised them to stay indoors.

An advisory was also issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the eruption.

According to The Guardian, the volcano erupted last in 2018. As per the report, the lava reportedly flowed for over 4 months, destroying homes and displacing people.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 22: Latest News

Advertisement